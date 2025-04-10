Where to Watch the Masters: Can I Stream the Live Coverage?

Image Credit: PGA TOUR

If you’re looking to watch the Masters, you’re not alone. This iconic tournament is one of golf’s most prestigious events, drawing the world’s top players as they compete for the coveted Green Jacket. First held in 1934, the Masters has become a defining tradition in the sport.

The 2025 Masters Tournament — the 89th edition and the first of this year’s four men’s major championships — officially tees off today, Thursday, April 10.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and follow the action on the green.

Where Does the Masters Take Place?

The annual golf championship is held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia

Unlike other major golf tournaments that rotate venues, the Masters is always played at Augusta National, known for its pristine course and iconic landmarks like Amen Corner.

Where to Watch the 2025 Masters Live

Golf fans will have plenty of ways to follow the 2025 Masters from home. ESPN will provide live coverage of the first two rounds, while Masters.com, the Masters app, and the Masters YouTube page will offer streaming of featured groups and iconic holes — including those in Amen Corner. Coverage of the third and final rounds will shift to CBS.

For streaming, Paramount+ subscribers can watch the weekend rounds live, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action from Augusta.

Who Won the Masters in 2024?

Last year, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed the title, and he’s set to return in 2025 to defend his crown against top contenders from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

Masters Tournament Schedule

The Masters kicks off on Thursday, April 10, and runs through Sunday, April 13, 2025. Round 1 tee times began at 7:40 a.m. ET with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire. Defending champion Scheffler is set to tee off at 10:15 a.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas and amateur José Luis Ballester. Another standout group—Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, and Akshay Bhatia—will begin their round at 1:12 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will not be playing in the tournament, as he recently underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Masters Tournament Leaderboard

Current Leaderboard: