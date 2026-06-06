Does ‘Masters of the Universe’ Have a Post-Credits or Mid-Credits Scene?

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Giles Keyte

By the power of Grayskull, Masters of the Universe has the box office power. The new Amazon MGM Studios production, starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Adam Glenn, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan, Jared Leto as the villain, Skeletor, and Allison Brie as Evil-Lyn, the movie is now in theaters, and fans of the original superhero are wondering if they should stick around for any post-credits scenes.

Hollywood Life breaks down the end-credits bonus scenes in Masters of the Universe right here!

Is There a Masters of the Universe Sequel?

No, but director Travis Knight isn’t throwing in the towel on a possible sequel for Masters of the Universe. According to USA Today, the filmmaker said he is “really proud of the movie,” and if “that’s all we ever get to do? I’m happy. But if people want to see more, and our corporate overlords decide that’s a smart financial decision, I would love to tell more stories in this world.”

Is There a Post-Credits Scene After Masters of the Universe?

Yes, there are actually multiple scenes that roll during the credits of the film, so you should stick around long after Masters of the Universe ends.

How Many Post & Mid-Credits Scenes Are in Masters of the Universe?

There are three mid-credits scenes in Masters of the Universe! The first one happens after the final scene, and it serves as a throwback to the life lessons taught at the end of each episode of the original 1980s He-Man cartoon. Orko, the wizard, emerges to point out that being a buff muscle figure doesn’t guarantee victory, and that the one with the skull for a face usually winds up being the villain.

The second mid-credits scene takes place after the first round of credits rolls. Queen Marlena and Man-At-Arms talk about someone they only refer to as “she” returning one day, just like Adam, insinuating that he has a sister. The scene cuts to a woman on horseback, and her back is turned toward the camera.

The third and final post-credits scene happens at the end of the entire movie. Skeletor’s right-hand woman, Evil-Lyn, walks into frame, dusts off his skull and comments, “I must say, you’ve looked better.” The scene hints that Skeletor could come back.