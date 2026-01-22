‘Masters of the Universe’ 2026: Release Date, Cast & Trailer With Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man

Image Credit: ©2026 Amazon MGM Studios Content Services LLC

Masters of the Universe marks the long-awaited return of the iconic Mattel franchise to the big screen, with Nicholas Galitzine stepping into the role of Prince Adam/He-Man in this live-action summer blockbuster. Directed by Travis Knight and featuring a star-studded ensemble including Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie and Jared Leto, the film follows Adam’s journey from Earth back to his homeworld of Eternia to confront the evil Skeletor and embrace his destiny as the most powerful man in the universe.

Learn more about the upcoming movie below.

What Is Masters of the Universe About?

Masters of the Universe is a live-action reboot of the classic He-Man franchise based on Mattel’s 1980s toy line and animated series. The story centers on Prince Adam — sent as a child to Earth and growing up as Adam Glenn — who discovers his true identity and destiny when he recovers the magical Power Sword.

Transforming into He-Man, he returns to his homeworld of Eternia to battle the tyrannical villain Skeletor and save his kingdom with the help of allies like Teela, Man-At-Arms, and the Sorceress. The film blends epic fantasy, action, and nostalgic world-building for both longtime fans and newcomers.

Who Is Playing He-Man in Masters of the Universe (2026)?

Galitzine stars as Prince Adam/He-Man in the upcoming reboot. The ensemble cast also includes Jared Leto, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, Kristen Wiig, James Purefoy, Charlotte Riley, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Galitzine has spoken about undergoing intense physical training for the role, calling the transformation one of the most demanding experiences of his career.

When Does the New Masters of the Universe Movie Come Out?

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. The film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, with Sony Pictures Releasing handling international distribution. A first full trailer debuted in January 2026, giving fans an early look at Eternia, the Power Sword, and the film’s central battle between He-Man and Skeletor.