Marshawn Kneeland’s Girlfriend: All About Catalina, the Late Cowboys Player’s Love

Image Credit: Getty Images

The sports world is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died unexpectedly on November 6, 2025, at just 24 years old. Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from teammates, fans, and the Cowboys organization. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, also shared an emotional statement about the young athlete’s passing. “I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him.”

Perzley added that he hopes Kneeland’s loved ones “feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time,” and asked for privacy as they grieve.

Here’s what to know about what happened to Marshawn Kneeland — and more about his girlfriend Catalina — below.

What Happened to Marshawn Kneeland?

Kneeland tragically died on November 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. According to TMZ and ESPN, police in Frisco, Texas, said Kneeland was involved in a short vehicle pursuit late that evening before officers found him inside his car with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Did Marshawn Kneeland Have a Girlfriend When He Died?

Yes, Kneeland was in a relationship with his girlfriend, Catalina, at the time of his passing. TMZ reported that she alerted authorities out of concern for his safety before the tragedy.

While she has not made any public statements, both the Cowboys organization and Kneeland’s agent acknowledged her in their tributes, asking for privacy for his loved ones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPhYAwlkT_P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Did Marshawn Kneeland Have Any Children?

No, Kneeland did not have any children.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).