Marshawn Kneeland’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did He Die at 24?

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 24 years old. As his teammates and peers in the NFL mourn his death, fans are equally heartbroken and are wondering what happened to the late football player. He was playing his second season with the team after being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft last year.

The Cowboys released a statement, confirming Kneeland’s death, which happened the morning of November 6, 2025.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the statement began. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

The NFL also paid tribute to Kneeland in its own statement, vowing to offer counseling and support to Kneeland’s teammates.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the NFL’s statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, also reacted to the news, saying he was “shattered” to announce his client’s death.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” Perzley wrote in his statement. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Kneeland’s sudden death at the age of 24.

What Happened to Marshawn Kneeland?

It’s unclear what exactly led to Kneeland’s death, but multiple outlets have reported that it was sudden.

Shortly after his passing was announced, TMZ reported that Kneeland was involved in a police pursuit at about 10:30 p.m. local time, and he managed to evade state troopers after they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. Police lost track of Kneeland’s car, then discovered it crashed on the Dallas Parkway, but Kneeland was out of sight, the outlet reported. Initial reports noted he may have fled on foot.

How Did Marshawn Kneeland Die? Cause of Death Updates

No cause of death for Kneeland has been disclosed at the time of publication. It’s still unclear how he died. However, the Cowboys noted in their statement that he “tragically” passed.

TMZ reported that Kneeland’s body was discovered following his police pursuit at around 1:30 a.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to police dispatch audio obtained by the outlet, the NFL called Plano Police in Texas to inform them that the “subject [was] texting his family goodbye.”

