Margot Robbie’s Husband, Tom Ackerley: Meet Her Spouse Of 6 Years

It’s been almost a decade since Margot Robbie became a massive star! The 31-year-old actress began her career starring in TV shows in her native Australia, but she became a worldwide sensation in 2013, when she starred in The Wolf of Wall Street. Since her breakout international role, Margot has been in a wide-array of popular and critically-acclaimed movies, including playing Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films. Since 2016, she’s had her husband Tom Ackerley, 32, by her side! Find out everything about her hubby here!

How did Tom and Margot meet?

Tom and Margot met right as she was becoming an international star! The English native was a third assistant to the director for the 2014 film Suite Française, which came out right after Wolf Of Wall Street, per IMDb. Margot revealed that the cast and crew became very close during the filming in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. So close that they all decided to move in together! “We were like: ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we all lived together?’ Someone said: ‘But you don’t live in London,’ and I said: ‘I don’t live anywhere. I’ll move.’ Three days later we signed a lease in Clapham,” she said. During the time they were living together (with five others in the house), they started their romance, and they got married in December 2016.

Tom worked in the entertainment industry for years before marrying Margot

While Tom has become a collaborator for a number of Margot’s projects, Tom has worn a bunch of different hats in showbiz over the years. He became a runner on a number of different projects as early as 2011. He worked on films like War Horse and Rush, before getting assistant directing positions for projects like the Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson-starring comedy The Brother’s Grimsby in 2016 or, of course, Suite Française.

He’s been a producer for a bunch of his wife’s projects

After Tom and Margot tied the knot, he started taking on bigger roles within her various productions. After they got married in 2016, he was a producer on her hit biopic I, Tonya in 2017, per IMDb. He’s also produced other pictures with his wife as a star, including 2018’s Terminal plus 2019’s Dreamland, and he’s a producer on a bunch of her upcoming projects, including Barbie and an Ocean’s 11 film.

Other than collaborations with his wife, Tom has also been a producer for critically-acclaimed pictures, like Promising Young Woman or the upcoming Boston Strangler film.

What has Margot said about him?

While Margot and Tom have been married for about six years, they’ve mostly kept their relationship to themselves. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star revealed that the pair’s roommates pressed them to move out on their own in the previously mentioned Guardian interview. She’s also joked about her love of all things England including her husband in a 2021 chat with DailyMail. “I seem to love a lot of British things. I love Harry Potter, I love my husband and I love Love Island. It’s great,” she said. In the same interview, she also spoke about how grateful they are to get to work together on a number of projects. “We started our production company with our best friends and it continues to be a wonderful group dynamic. We all really work well together. I feel very lucky,” she explained.

Despite being a pro, Margot has said she gets nervous before working on every movie, and she’s said that her husband helps her chill before working in an August 2021 interview with Mirror. “Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can do this’. He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine,'” she said.

While the pair are mostly private, Margot has revealed that the couple have two rescue dogs Belle and Boo Radley in a 2019 interview on Ellen.

Future Plans

Given that the pair are notoriously private, they’ve kept so many details about their relationship under wraps, including if and when they plan to have kids. Margot has also revealed that the baby question is the one that she’s the most annoyed with in a 2019 interview with Radio Times. “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she said at the time. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”