Margot Robbie Rocks New Bangs On Oscars Red Carpet: See Her Hair Makeover

Margot Robbie looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars on April 25 when she debuted new bangs while wearing a fitted silver gown!

If there’s one person we always get super excited to see on any red carpet it is without a doubt Margot Robbie, 30. The blonde actress is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Academy Awards in LA on April 25. Not only did she look fabulous in her dress, but she debuted brand new bangs that looked fabulous on her. Her new hairstyle features long curtain bangs in the front of her face while the rest of her hair was highlighted golden blonde.

Margot pulled her hair back into a loose low ponytail and let her bangs hang effortlessly, opting for a beachy vibe. She let the bangs speak for themselves as she rocked a super form-fitting silver floral gown that featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline lined with lace. The tight frock highlighted her fabulously toned figure and it fell straight down. The floral number was covered in a metallic silver sheen and she accessorized with just a black sparkly clutch. We love that Margot opted out of any accessories and let her new hairstyle be the star of the show.

She wasn’t the only actress in attendance that debuted a new hairstyle on the red carpet. In fact, Halle Berry also chose to try something new when she showed off a new bowl haircut with super short, choppy bangs. Tonight was definitely the night to try something new and we absolutely loved the way Margot looked with her new ‘do. You can also see all of the other best dressed celebrities when you click through the gallery above!