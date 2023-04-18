Malcolm McDowell’s Kids: Get To Know His 5 Kids, Including Sons Beckett & Charlie

Malcolm McDowell is an actor well-known for his roles in ‘A Clockwork Orange’ and ‘Star Trek: Generations.’

Malcolm has been married three times, and he had five kids from his second two marriages.

Malcolm’s son Beckett was recently a contestant on ‘American Idol’ and dropped out of the competition.

Malcolm McDowell is one of the most beloved actors of all time. The British actor incredibly versatile and has performed in a wide range of both critically-acclaimed films and cult classics, like Caligula, A Clockwork Orange, and the 2007 reboot of Halloween.

Aside from his movies Malcolm, 79, has been married three times. His first marriage was to actress and publicist Margot Bennett from 1975 to 1980. Immediately after they split, he married Mary Steenburgen, 70, who he had co-starred with in Time After Time. The pair tied the knot in 1980, and they had two children before divorcing in 1990. In 1991, he married Kelley Kuhr, 56, and they have three sons.

Malcolm and Kelley’s eldest son Beckett has also followed in his dad’s footsteps in pursuing an entertainment career. Recently, he announced that he had made the Top 26 on American Idol, but he revealed that he made the decision to leave the show. ” I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice,” he wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, April 17. Find out more about Beckett and all of Malcolm’s children here!

Lilly McDowell

Malcolm and Mary welcomed their first child Lilly, 42, in 1981. Like her parents, Lilly pursued a career as an actress in her early adulthood. Her debut film role was in the 1997 movie 2103: The Deadly Wake, which her dad starred in. Over the years, she’s had small roles in a few critically-acclaimed movies and TV shows, including The Manchurian Candidate (2004), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2007), and two episodes of Sons of Anarchy (2010). Despite a bunch of different projects over the years, her most recent movie was in 2014, when she played Mrs. Payton in Mischief Night.

Lilly married Charles Abram Walton in 2010, and the pair have three daughters. Since stepping away from acting, she has become an interior designer, based out of California.

Charlie McDowell

Mary gave birth to her and Malcom’s second child Charlie, 39, in 1983. The pair’s son also pursued a career in film, but his work is mostly behind the camera. While he’s made a few acting appearances, Charlie is primarily a director, although he also has a few writing and producing credits. His most well-known movie is 2014’s The One I Love, which starred Ted Danson, Elisabeth Moss, and Mark Duplass.

Aside from his film debut, he’s also directed a few one-off episodes of different TV series, but his most recent directing effort was 2022’s Windfall. Charlie is also married to actress Lily Collins, whose dad is also a legendary performer Phil Collins.

Beckett Taylor McDowell

Malcolm and Kelley welcomed their first son Beckett, 18, in 2004. As mentioned above, Beckett had tried out for American Idol and made the top 26, before deciding to step away. Despite dropping out of Idol, Beckett has released a few songs under his first name. He’s released three songs since 2021. His debut single was “Weirdo,” and his most recent track was the indie pop track “Wildfire.” The teen singer frequently shares photos and videos of himself working on music on his Instagram, while also occasionally sharing photos with his dad and throwbacks to his childhood.

Aside from his music, he also has a girlfriend Launa, who he’s been dating since September 2021. He occasionally shares photos of the two of them on his social media, and he penned a sweet message to her when he commemorated their anniversary. “WHOLE YEAR?! Holy shoot I can’t believe it’s been a whole year with you, that went so fast. I love you launa, you continue to inspire me everyday and I can’t wait for a million more days with you. Happy anniversary baby, I love you so much,” he wrote.

Finnian Anderson McDowell

Kelley gave birth to her and Malcolm’s second son Finnian, 16, in 2006. While not much is known about Malcolm’s younger kids, he did admit that his and Kelley’s three young children were a big motivator for him to keep up his acting work in a September 2009 interview with Parade. “I love them to death. But it just reminds me I can’t afford to retire. I have to pay for their college. But I’d keep working anyway because that’s what keeps you young,” he said.

Seamus Hudson McDowell

Kelley and Malcolm welcomed their youngest child Seamus, 14, in 2009. As the actor’s youngest son, very little is known about Seamus, but the Halloween star admitted to bringing him and his three kids with him on set when they were younger in the aforementioned Parade interview. “I’ve got three young children, one’s a baby, that my wife and I drag around to film locations. It’s not easy to travel with them, something of a logistical nightmare actually, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.