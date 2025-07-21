Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife: Who Was the Actor Married to When He Died?

Image Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Malcolm-Jamal Warner found the love of his life before he tragically died in July 2025. The late 54-year-old actor, who rose to prominence thanks to The Cosby Show, was in multiple relationships during his career until he married his wife. With fame comes unwanted attention, though, so Warner chose to protect his family’s privacy as much as possible.

Below, find out everything we know about Warner’s wife.

Was Malcolm-Jamal Warner Married When He Died?

Yes, Warner was married at the time of his sudden July 2025 death. Multiple outlets reported that he was with his family on vacation in Costa Rica when he died.

Who Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife?

The identity of Warner’s wife is unknown since he chose to keep her name away from the public eye. However, he opened up about their marriage a few times. Just two months before his death, Warner appeared on the “Hot & Bothered” podcast, where he talked about meeting his wife and how she changed his mind about having children.

“I wasn’t sure if I would ever get married or have kids,” Warner explained. “I think because growing up, I knew … myself well enough to know that I was not going to get married and give a woman half of my s**t ’cause I f**ked up. I spent more of my adult life in long-term relationships than not.”

That all changed when Warner met his wife, and the two enjoyed a slow-burn romance.

How Did Malcolm-Jamal Warner Meet His Wife?

Warner pointed out during his May 2025 “Hot & Bothered” podcast appearance that he met his wife through a mutual friend.

“So, after being in a relationship for six years, I spent the next two years like a man who had been in a relationship for six years. … I went on this hiatus, like I was cold turkey — like not dating, not relationships, mostly not sex,” the late 9-1-1 actor explained. “So, I was in this space, and I met my wife through a mutual friend. And because I was on this hiatus, I was like, ‘I’m not really dating.’ And our mutual friend was like, ‘Well one date won’t hurt. You know, she could be a really cool friend or a really cool spiritual connect.’ I was like, ‘That’s cool.'”

After being “at peace with not having kids,” Warner recalled his future wife telling him on their first date, “I’m definitely having kids.”

“So, it was great. We are not on the same page at all,” he cheekily added about their meet-cute. “This will not turn into anything. We could actually just be friends.”

Nevertheless, just five and a half months later, Malcolm-Jamal asked his future wife for her thoughts about starting a family.

How Long Were Malcolm-Jamal Warner & His Wife Married?

The exact timeline of Warner’s relationship and marriage with his wife is unclear. During his May 2025 podcast appearance, though, he pointed out that they had been together for 10 years. So, it’s likely he and his wife were together since 2015.

Did Malcolm-Jamal Warner Have Children?

Yes, Malcom shared one daughter with his wife. He also chose to keep their child’s name out of the spotlight.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Past Relationships

Before marrying his wife, Warner dated a few high-profile women in the past. His first most public relationship was with his The Cosby Show co-star Michelle Thomas, who played his girlfriend in the series. The two dated sometime after meeting on set before breaking up in 1994. Next, he dated actress Karen Malina White formerly a decade. Later, Warner was romantically linked with actress Regina King from 2011 to 2013.