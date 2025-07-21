Malcolm-Jamal Warner Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He had

Image Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Malcolm-Jamal Warner built a strong portfolio and reputation in the film and television business, and therefore, a substantial net worth. Following his success on The Cosby Show in the 1980s and 1990s, the Jersey City, New Jersey, native went on to star in multiple on-screen projects before his untimely death in July 2025. The actor died after drowning in Costa Rica, where he was vacationing with his family, multiple outlets reported.

Below, learn more about Malcolm-Jamal’s acting career.

Who Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner?

Malcolm-Jamal was an actor best known for playing Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. But before getting his big break, the New Jersey-born musician and poet had landed multiple on-screen gigs during the early days of his career.

Despite the controversy surrounding The Cosby Show over sexual assault claims against Bill Cosby, Malcolm-Jamal told People in a past interview that he and his former co-stars were still proud of their work on the show.

“Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture,” the late 9-1-1 star told the publication in February 2023. “The show shed light on the previously ignored Black middle class, which has always existed. And people in Cliff and Claire’s generation were often the first in their families to ever go to college, many of them becoming doctors and lawyers, like Barack and Michelle Obama. There’s even an argument that the show laid the groundwork for having a Black President of the United States.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Movies & Television Shows

In the early 1980s, Malcolm-Jamal appeared in episodes of Matt Houston, Fame and Call to Glory. Later, he went on to make cameos and guest appearances in hit shows, such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World and Here and Now.

After landing his big break on The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal went on to star in multiple television shows and projects, including Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, Major Crimes, Suits, The Resident, 9-1-1 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

As for his movies, Malcolm-Jamal’s most popular films include Drop Zone, 15 Minutes, Fool’s Gold and Shot.

What Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Net Worth?

Malcolm-Jamal had a net worth of $6 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Cause of Death

Costa Rican National Police told ABC News on July 21, 2025, that Warner’s cause of death was ruled to be asphyxia as a result of drowning.