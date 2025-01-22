Lynn Ban’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lynn Ban, star of Bling Empire: New York, is being mourned by many, including celebrities, following her passing at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her son, Sebastian, on Monday, January 20, 2025, through a heartfelt post on her Instagram page. The post featured a carousel of photos of the two together and was captioned, “Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was.”

Sebastian continued, “She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life.”

Lynn is being remembered fondly by many, including celebrities like Rihanna, who have paid tribute to her. Beyond her reality TV fame, Lynn built a remarkable career as a jewelry designer, contributing significantly to her legacy and net worth.

Who Was Lynn Ban?

Lynn Ban was born on May 27, 1973, in Singapore. She gained widespread recognition for her appearance on Bling Empire: New York and her work as a renowned jewelry designer. According to her website, Lynn styled high-profile celebrities such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and many others.

What Was Lynn Ban’s Net Worth?

Lynn Ban’s net worth was estimated to be around $5 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Did Lynn Ban Die?

The cause of Lynn Ban’s death remains unclear, but her passing occurred shortly after undergoing a craniotomy following a skiing accident in Aspen in December 2024. In a December 30, 2024, Instagram post, Lynn shared details about the accident, “Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life.” She added, “At the top of the mountain, I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily, I always wear a helmet. It didn’t seem that bad at the time. and I was able to ski to the bottom.”

Although she initially felt well enough to ski down, Lynn explained that she decided to consult the ski patrol as a precaution. After being cleared of a concussion, a paramedic suggested she visit a hospital for a CT scan. It was then that doctors discovered a brain bleed.

Lynn recounted, “I remember being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett [Kain, her partner] by my side.”