‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Season 2 Episodes: Time, Where & How to Watch

Image Credit: Peacock

Love Island: Beyond the Villa is heating things up once again, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to catch up with their favorite Islanders. After a drama-filled first season that gave viewers a glimpse into life after the villa, season 2 promised even more romance, tension and unexpected twists as the cast navigates their relationships in the real world. Now, without further ado, what time can you finally start watching the new episodes?

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

When Does Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Come Out?

Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa was scheduled for an April 15, 2026, premiere.

The show’s return comes shortly after the latest buzz surrounding the Love Island USA franchise, giving viewers a deeper look into what happens to our favorite Islanders once the cameras stop rolling in the villa.

What Time Does Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 Come Out?

You can tune in to see the Islanders in the season 2 premiere at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m PT on Peacock.

How to Watch Episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Just like its debut season, Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Peacock. New episodes are expected to drop each week.

To watch the second season, viewers will need a Peacock subscription.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 Episode Guide

Each installment of Beyond the Villa will likely focus on different Islanders as they navigate careers, friendships and their evolving romantic connections outside of the show — from moving in together to long-distance struggles.

The following are the episodes from season 2 and their corresponding release dates:

April 15: Episodes 1-2

April 22: Episodes 3-4

April 29: Episodes 5-6

May 5: Episodes 7-8

Who Is in the Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 Cast?

The following are the names of the season 2 cast members of Love Island: Beyond the Villa: