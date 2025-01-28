‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Release Date: When Is the Premiere?

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s that time again! Love is Blind is back for its 8th season and we’re counting down till the release date. We can’t wait to see all the future connections unfold and to root for our new favorite couples. Not to mention, since every season has its own drama, we wonder what will go down this time. Although we may not know who will bud heads or who will fall in love this time around, we’ve got you covered on the most important details. Find out when the new season will come out below!

When Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Come Out?

Love is Blind season 8 will romantically come out on Valentine’s Day, or should I say, GALentine’s Day? Grab your best gal pals and get the popcorn going, cause it’s time to binge the addictive reality TV show. Fun fact: Season 8 is celebrating the 5 year-anniversary of the popular franchise. According to Netflix, the episodes will be spread out in chunks. Episodes 1-6 will be available on February 14, episodes 7-9 will be available on February 21, episodes 10-11 will be available on February 28 and the final episode will be available on March 7. Looks like you’ll be binging already half of the season on GALentine’s Day, and we don’t blame you, since we will be too!

The Love is Blind Season 8 trailer IS HERE 💜 Consider your Valentine's Day plans set. New episodes begin February 14. pic.twitter.com/8kwIZ2dITw — Netflix (@netflix) January 28, 2025

How to Watch ‘Love Is Blind’

The addictive show will be available to stream on Netflix.

Who Is in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Cast?

Season 8 will feature 32 singles who are ready to mingle, and the show will be based in Minneapolis. The male contestants work in a plethora of different industries such as Adam, who is a fashion director, Alex, who is a commercial real estate broker, and Brad, who is a dentist, according to Yahoo. The female boss lady contestants feature Brittany, a partnership executive, Casandra, a hairstylist, and Kylie, who is a medical student.

The show will once again be hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have become the faces of the series. We are super excited to once again see how the social experiment of sorts, pans out. Will the contestants find love or leave disappointed? Tune in on cupid’s holiday to find out!