Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer Have Children? About Her Family

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump‘s pick for labor secretary, appeared before a Senate committee for her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

During her hearing, she faced significant scrutiny from Republicans, a response similar to the one she encountered when Trump nominated her to head the Labor Department on November 22, 2024, as part of his second administration. If confirmed, Chavez-DeRemer would oversee the activities of the Labor Department and its agencies, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs.

Who Is Lori Chavez-DeRemer?

Chavez-DeRemer was born and raised in California and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fresno. After relocating to Oregon, she was elected to the Happy Valley City Council in 2004. She served as mayor from 2010 to 2018, after being reelected in 2014.

She made history by becoming the first woman to represent Oregon in the House of Representatives and was one of the first two Hispanic women elected to serve in Congress from Oregon.

During her confirmation hearing, Chavez-DeRemer faced scrutiny from Republicans, who hold a 12-11 majority on the panel, over her previous support for pro-labor policies. Notably, she was one of only three Republicans who supported the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) in the last Congress. The bill aimed to promote labor union formation by reversing state Right to Work laws.

However, in her opening statement, Chavez-DeRemer emphasized that her past actions would not affect her ability to implement President Trump’s labor policies if confirmed. “If confirmed, my job will be to implement President Trump’s policy vision. And my guiding principle will be President Trump’s guiding principal — ensuring a level playing field for businesses, unions and, most importantly, the American worker,” she said.

Is Lori Chavez-DeRemer Married?

Chavez-DeRemer has been married to her husband, Shawn DeRemer, an anesthesiologist, for nearly 34 years.

Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer Have Kids?

Chavez-DeRemer and her husband, Shawn, have two children and generally keep their personal lives private. However, she has shared moments on social media, celebrating her two daughters.