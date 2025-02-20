Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s Husband: Is the Secretary of Labor Nominee Married?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lori Chavez-DeRemer worked her way up the ranks of government before Donald Trump nominated her to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Labor. If confirmed, Chavez-DeRemer will oversee the activities in the labor department and suggest laws for unions and workplaces. Since the Republican has been a politician for years, she has had a strong support system in her family. So, is Chavez-DeRemer married? Learn more about her husband below.

Who Is Lori Chavez-DeRemer?

Chavez-DeRemer is from California and made history by becoming the first woman to represent Oregon in the House of Representatives and being one of the first two Hispanic women to be elected to serve in Congress from Oregon.

While she is a member of the Republican Party, Chavez-DeRemer once worked for Planned Parenthood, according to a copy of a questionnaire for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, obtained by NBC News. She clarified to senators, however, that this was a “brief, part-time job from over three decades” and pointed out that it “has no bearing on [her] support for implementing President Trump’s pro-life agenda.”

“During my time in the House, I had a 100 percent pro-life voting record,” Chavez-DeRemer wrote in her questionnaire. “I personally do not support abortion, and if confirmed, I would not use my position as Secretary to facilitate abortion access in Labor Department programs. My job will be to implement President Trump’s agenda.”

Nevertheless, Chavez-DeRemer has indicated that she would not support a national abortion ban, per NBC News.

Upon nominating her, Trump praised Chavez-DeRemer in a public statement, noting that her “strong support from both the business and labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds.”

In respsone, Chavez-DeRemer thanked Trump and called it an honor to have the opportunity to support his “mission to empower and grow our nation’s workforce,” She then added, “Hardworking Americans finally have a lifeline with the president, and I’d work tirelessly to support his impressive efforts to remake the Republican Party into the party of the American worker.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s Husband

Chavez-DeRemer is married to her husband, Shawn DeRemer. He works as an anesthesiologist.

Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer Have Kids?

Chavez-DeRemer and her husband share two children together and have kept most details about their personal life away from the public eye.