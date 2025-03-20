Lollapalooza Tickets: How Much Do They Cost for the 2025 Festival?

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

We’re months away from the annual Lollapalooza music festival, and quite a few major stars are headlining the 2025 event! Headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator. So, how much do festival tickets cost to see your favorite performers take the stage?

Below, Hollywood Life has the details on how much money a 2025 Lollapalooza ticket costs.

When Is Lollapalooza 2025?

This year’s Lollapalooza music festival will take place from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Where Is Lollapalooza 2025?

The annual Lollapalooza festival takes place in Grant Park, Chicago.

Lolla Lineup By Day 🤘⁣ 4-Day Tickets are SOLD OUT. 1-Day + 2-Day Tickets go on sale TODAY at 11am CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs pic.twitter.com/WxLgpXZdjH — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2025

Lollapalooza 2025 Ticket Prices

Music fans can buy their tickets now on StubHub. According to StubHub’s website, general admission ticket prices ranged from $194 to more than $300.

Concertgoers can upgrade seats by purchasing a “general admission plus” ticket, which provides shade and seating in private sections, complimentary water and other drinks and a full service bar. General admission plus tickets range in price from $395 to $544 at the time of publication.

Per StubHub, VIP Lollapalooza tickets offer fans access to north and south VIP lounges with better seating, shade and premium elevated platforms of the north and south main stages. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will have access to golf cart shuttles between the north and south lounges.

Finally, fans have the option to purchase “platinum” tickets, which cost around $2,000 per ticket. Platinum ticket holders have access to the climate-controlled north and south lounges with various cocktails and champagne, a premium viewing area and golf cart shuttle transportation.

Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup

The following list is the lineup for Lollapalooza 2025:

July 31, 2025

Tyler, the Creator

Luke Combs*

Gracie Abrams

Dom Dolla

Cage the Elephant

Sierra Ferrell

Role Model

Mau P

Royel Otis

Barry Can’t Swim

Magdalena Bay

2Hollis

Cloonee

Alex Warren

Overmono

Xdinary Heroes

The Blessed Madonna

Half-Alive

Mark Ambor

Fcukers

Matt Champion

Glass Beams

Prospa

Julie

Durand Bernarr

Azzecca

Ratboys

Nourished by Time

Sunami

Black Party

The Droptines

Silly Goose

The Symposium

Torren Foot B2B Airwolf Paradise

Jade LeMac

DJ Heather

Yana

XavierSoBased

Colby Acuff

Bo Staloch

Alexsucks

Chicago Made

Girl Tones

August 1, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo

Korn*

DJO

Bleachers

Wallows

T-Pain

Knock2

Foster the People

Bladee

Flipturn

ISOxo

Tape B

Amaarae

The Dare

GigiPerez

Ravyn Lenae

Wyatt Flores

Bunt.

Ocean Alley

Del Water Gap

Otoboke Beaver

Kenny Mason

Murda Beatz

Orla Gartland

Hey, Nothing

Alleycvt

Isabel Larosa

Jane Remover

Alemeda

Zinadelphia

Tanner Adell

Dogpark

Old Mervs

Jesse Detor

Viperactive

Mary Droppinz

Hex Cougar

Carol Ades

Caroline Kingsbury

Star Bandz

Midnight Generation

Cassandra Coleman

Winyah

August 2, 2025

Rüfüs Du Sol

Twice*

Doechii

Clairo

Young Miko

Mk.gee

Two Friends

Marina

Chase & Status

Levity

Jpegmafia

Fujii Kaze

Dr. Fresch

Bilmuri

Damiano David

Orion Sun

Ole 60

Bossman DLow

Max McNown

Flux Pavilion

Montell Fish

Wasia Project

Layz

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Salute

Charlotte Lawrence

Kickflip

Naomi Scott

Sam Austins

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra

Newdad

Bôa

Dua Saleh

Daniel Allan

Winnetka Bowling League

Junior Varsity

Carter Vail

Rachel Grae

People R Ugly

Landon Conrath

JEV

Tessla

Eddie and the Getaway

Zoe Ko

August 3, 2025