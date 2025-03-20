Lollapalooza Tickets: How Much Do They Cost for the 2025 Festival?

We’re months away from the annual Lollapalooza music festival, and quite a few major stars are headlining the 2025 event! Headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator. So, how much do festival tickets cost to see your favorite performers take the stage?
Below, Hollywood Life has the details on how much money a 2025 Lollapalooza ticket costs.
When Is Lollapalooza 2025?
This year’s Lollapalooza music festival will take place from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, August 3, 2025.
Where Is Lollapalooza 2025?
The annual Lollapalooza festival takes place in Grant Park, Chicago.
Lolla Lineup By Day 🤘
4-Day Tickets are SOLD OUT. 1-Day + 2-Day Tickets go on sale TODAY at 11am CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs pic.twitter.com/WxLgpXZdjH
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2025
Lollapalooza 2025 Ticket Prices
Music fans can buy their tickets now on StubHub. According to StubHub’s website, general admission ticket prices ranged from $194 to more than $300.
Concertgoers can upgrade seats by purchasing a “general admission plus” ticket, which provides shade and seating in private sections, complimentary water and other drinks and a full service bar. General admission plus tickets range in price from $395 to $544 at the time of publication.
Per StubHub, VIP Lollapalooza tickets offer fans access to north and south VIP lounges with better seating, shade and premium elevated platforms of the north and south main stages. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will have access to golf cart shuttles between the north and south lounges.
Finally, fans have the option to purchase “platinum” tickets, which cost around $2,000 per ticket. Platinum ticket holders have access to the climate-controlled north and south lounges with various cocktails and champagne, a premium viewing area and golf cart shuttle transportation.
Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup
The following list is the lineup for Lollapalooza 2025:
July 31, 2025
- Tyler, the Creator
- Luke Combs*
- Gracie Abrams
- Dom Dolla
- Cage the Elephant
- Sierra Ferrell
- Role Model
- Mau P
- Royel Otis
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Magdalena Bay
- 2Hollis
- Cloonee
- Alex Warren
- Overmono
- Xdinary Heroes
- The Blessed Madonna
- Half-Alive
- Mark Ambor
- Fcukers
- Matt Champion
- Glass Beams
- Prospa
- Julie
- Durand Bernarr
- Azzecca
- Ratboys
- Nourished by Time
- Sunami
- Black Party
- The Droptines
- Silly Goose
- The Symposium
- Torren Foot B2B Airwolf Paradise
- Jade LeMac
- DJ Heather
- Yana
- XavierSoBased
- Colby Acuff
- Bo Staloch
- Alexsucks
- Chicago Made
- Girl Tones
August 1, 2025
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Korn*
- DJO
- Bleachers
- Wallows
- T-Pain
- Knock2
- Foster the People
- Bladee
- Flipturn
- ISOxo
- Tape B
- Amaarae
- The Dare
- GigiPerez
- Ravyn Lenae
- Wyatt Flores
- Bunt.
- Ocean Alley
- Del Water Gap
- Otoboke Beaver
- Kenny Mason
- Murda Beatz
- Orla Gartland
- Hey, Nothing
- Alleycvt
- Isabel Larosa
- Jane Remover
- Alemeda
- Zinadelphia
- Tanner Adell
- Dogpark
- Old Mervs
- Jesse Detor
- Viperactive
- Mary Droppinz
- Hex Cougar
- Carol Ades
- Caroline Kingsbury
- Star Bandz
- Midnight Generation
- Cassandra Coleman
- Winyah
August 2, 2025
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Twice*
- Doechii
- Clairo
- Young Miko
- Mk.gee
- Two Friends
- Marina
- Chase & Status
- Levity
- Jpegmafia
- Fujii Kaze
- Dr. Fresch
- Bilmuri
- Damiano David
- Orion Sun
- Ole 60
- Bossman DLow
- Max McNown
- Flux Pavilion
- Montell Fish
- Wasia Project
- Layz
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
- Salute
- Charlotte Lawrence
- Kickflip
- Naomi Scott
- Sam Austins
- Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Newdad
- Bôa
- Dua Saleh
- Daniel Allan
- Winnetka Bowling League
- Junior Varsity
- Carter Vail
- Rachel Grae
- People R Ugly
- Landon Conrath
- JEV
- Tessla
- Eddie and the Getaway
- Zoe Ko
August 3, 2025
- Sabrina Carpenter
- A$AP Rocky
- Martin Garrix
- The Marías
- Dominic Fike
- Still Woozy
- Finneas
- Remi Wolf
- Latin Mafia
- Gryffin
- Sammy Virji
- Isaiah Rashad
- Mariah the Scientist
- Ian
- Wave to Earth
- Marlon Hoffstadt
- Artemas
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Katseye
- Maribou State
- La Femme
- Wild Rivers
- Rebecca Black
- Wunderhorse
- Laila!
- Boynextdoor
- Flowerovlove
- Willow Avalon
- Vincent Lima
- Joe P
- Nimino
- Jigitz
- The Criticals
- Landon Barker
- BLK Odyssy
- Benches
- Lekan
- Sofia Camara
- Aliyah’s Interlude
- Graham Barham
- Kaicrewsade
- Raecola