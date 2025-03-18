Lollapalooza 2025: See Lineup, Dates & More Details

Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lollapalooza 2025 has its lineup, and music fans can’t believe that two worlds are colliding. Gen-Z icons Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are confirmed to be headlining the festival in addition to several other artists. Fans of Olivia and Sabrina recall their rumored feud over an alleged love triangle involving Joshua Bassett. While neither of the Grammy Award winners has confirmed this, their music has still spoken volumes. Olivia’s 2021 hit single “Driver’s License” includes a lyric about a “blonde girl,” which many believed was a dig at Sabrina.

During a previous interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Olivia said, “I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song about this, crying in the car. So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way. But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, however, Sabrina and Olivia were seen in a viral social media video hugging. Olivia approached Sabrina at her table, seemingly to congratulate her on winning her first Grammy.

Since the two esteemed pop stars will take the stage at Lollapalooza this year, fans can’t wait to see their performances!

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details on the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival.

When Is Lollapalooza 2025?

Lollapalooza will take place from July 31 to August 3, 2025. Tickets will go on sale to the public soon, with a presale happening on March 20 at 10 AM EST. To sign up or find more information, visit the Lollapalooza website.

Who Is in the Lollapalooza Lineup?

Apart from Olivia and Sabrina, headliners for Lollapalooza include Tyler, the Creator, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii.

Other artists in the lineup include Bleachers (featuring Jack Antonoff), Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Mk.gee and Foster the People.

Where Is Lollapalooza 2025?

The festival will take place in Chicago, also known as the Windy City.