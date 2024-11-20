Linda McMahon’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2024

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

Linda McMahon steadily increased her fortune, and overall net worth, as a businesswoman. However, she’s dabbled in politics too, which gave her a leg up in Donald Trump‘s supportive orbit. After working alongside the Republican as his administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2016 to 2019, Linda was nominated to be the Secretary of Education in 2024.

In a statement released in November 2024, Donald noted that, as the presumptive Secretary of Education, Linda will “use her decades of leadership experience, and deep understanding of both education and business, to empower the next generation of American students and workers, and make America number one in education in the world.”

Who Is Linda McMahon?

Linda is best known as the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE). She and her husband, Vince McMahon, led the company from the early 1980s through the 2000s.

In 2009, Linda stepped down as the WWE’s CEO to pursue her political career. She ran for seats in the Senate from Connecticut as a Republican twice, but she lost both times. In 2016, however, Donald appointed Linda to be the administrator of the Small Business Administration — a role she kept until 2019.

What Is Linda McMahon’s Net Worth Now?

Linda has a net worth of $3.2 billion as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which reported that this is her combined net worth with Vince’s.

In 2023, the WWE merged with the UFC under TKO Group Holdings, but both Linda and her husband kept around 16 percent of the total shares. Per Celebrity Net Worth, their shares were worth an estimated $2 billion.

What Is Vince McMahon’s Net Worth Now?

Vince is currently worth $3.2 billion combined with his wife, Linda, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Linda & Vince McMahon’s WWE Controversy

Linda, Vince and the WWE were sued for negligence in the scandal known as the “ring boys” controversy. The lawsuit alleged that several members of the WWE, including deceased ring announcer Mel Phillips, sexually assaulted young underprivileged men who were hired as “ring boys” for wrestling matches.

Linda has not publicly commented on the allegations yet.

