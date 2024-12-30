Linda Lavin’s Cause of Death: How the Late Actress Died

Linda Lavin will forever be remembered for her brilliant stage and screen performances. The late Alice star died at the age of 87 on December 29, 2024. A representative for Lavin revealed her cause of death shortly after the news broke, which shocked many fans and colleagues because Lavin was working on the upcoming Hulu series, Mid-Century Modern.

Mid-Century Modern showrunners David Kohan, Max Mutchnick and Jimmy Burrows paid tribute to Lavin in a statement obtained by Deadline. They collectively praised the late actress for her talent and work ethic.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers,” the statement read. “She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

Hulu and 20th Television also released a statement regarding Lavin’s death, offering their “deepest and heartfelt condolences” to her family. The studios called the late Broadway alum a “legend” in the entertainment industry who brought her “tremendous talent to audiences for over seven decades.”

Learn more about Lavin’s life, career and her cause of death below.

Linda Lavin’s Movies & TV Shows

The Portland, Maine, native was recognized for her theatrical and on-screen roles. She started landing stage roles in the 1960s and steadily worked her way up to receiving multiple Tony nominations. In the 1970s, Lavin moved from New York City to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in television.

Eventually, Lavin was cast in the titular role of the sitcom Alice, which she starred in from 1976 to 1985. After Alice, she appeared in main roles for several TV shows, such as Room for Two, Conrad Bloom, Sean Saves the World 9JKL and B Positive.

In addition to TV and Broadway, Lavin also landed numerous roles in movies, including in The Morning After, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Back-Up Plan, The Intern, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and Being the Ricardos.

How Did Linda Lavin Die?

Lavin died due to complications from lung cancer, which she was recently diagnosed with, her representative told Deadline.

What Was Linda Lavin’s Net Worth?

Lavin had a net worth of $6 million when she died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.