Linda Lavin’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Alice’ Star Has Earned

Linda Lavin made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. The multi-talented actress was celebrated for her performances on Broadway, television, and in film. Tragically, Lavin passed away on Sunday, December 29 due to complications from lung cancer. A representative for Lavin confirmed the cause of death to Deadline. She was 87.

At the time of her passing, Lavin was working on the upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern. The show’s showrunners, David Kohan, Max Mutchnick, and Jimmy Burrows, paid tribute to her in a heartfelt statement, praising her remarkable talent and work ethic.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers,” the statement read. “She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

Find out more about her career, her net worth, and more below.

Linda Lavin’s Movies & TV Shows

The Portland, Maine, native was recognized for her theatrical and on-screen roles. She started landing stage roles in the 1960s and steadily worked her way up to receiving multiple Tony nominations. In the 1970s, Lavin moved from New York City to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in television.

Eventually, Lavin was cast in the titular role of the sitcom Alice, which she starred in from 1976 to 1985. After Alice, she appeared in main roles for several TV shows, such as Room for Two, Conrad Bloom, Sean Saves the World 9JKL and B Positive.

In addition to TV and Broadway, Lavin also landed numerous roles in movies, including in The Morning After, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Back-Up Plan, The Intern, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and Being the Ricardos.

What Is Lavin’s Net Worth?

Lavin had an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Lavin Married?

Lavin was married three times and found the love of her life in her third husband, Steve Bakunas. The two got married in 2005, and Lavin was a stepmother to his children.

Before marrying Bakunas, Lavin was married to her second husband, Kip Niven, from 1982 to 1992. The ex-spouses met on the set of Alice. Niven died in 2019.

Prior to her and Niven’s marriage, Lavin was married to her first husband, Ron Leibman, from 1969 to 1981. Like Niven, Leibman died in 2019.

Did Lavin Have Children?

Lavin did not have biological children, but she was a stepmother to her husband Bakunas’ kids.