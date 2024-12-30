Linda Lavin’s Health: What We Know About Her Cancer Battle

Linda Lavin made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. The late multi-talented actress was recognized for her Broadway, television and film performances. Unfortunately, Lavin died on December 29, 2024, due to complications from a form of cancer, which was a shock to fans because she had been seen at a red carpet event four week prior. Additionally, Lavin was filming the upcoming Hulu series, Mid-Century Modern.

Mid-Century Modern showrunners David Kohan, Max Mutchnick and Jimmy Burrows reacted to Lavin’s sudden death by releasing a statement, which read, “Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers. She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

Learn more about Lavin’s health and her battle with lung cancer below.

How Did Linda Lavin Die?

Lavin died due to complications from lung cancer, a representative for the late Broadway star told Deadline.

How Long Was Linda Lavin Living With Cancer?

Since her PR rep noted that Lavin’s lung cancer diagnosis was recent, it’s unclear how long she was living with the disease.

Was Linda Lavin Married?

Lavin was married three times and found the love of her life in her third husband, Steve Bakunas. The two got married in 2005, and Lavin was a stepmother to his children.

Before marrying Bakunas, Lavin was married to her second husband, Kip Niven, from 1982 to 1992. The ex-spouses met on the set of Alice. Niven died in 2019.

Prior to her and Niven’s marriage, Lavin was married to her first husband, Ron Leibman, from 1969 to 1981. Like Niven, Leibman died in 2019.

Did Linda Have Children?

Lavin did not have biological children, but she was a stepmother to her husband Bakunas’ kids.

Linda Lavin’s Movies & TV Shows

Lavin’s most popular role was in the sitcom Alice, for which she starred in from 1976 to 1985. She went on to appear in multiple TV shows, including Room for Two, Conrad Bloom, Sean Saves the World 9JKL and B Positive. On the movie side of Hollywood, Linda appeared in The Morning After, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Back-Up Plan, The Intern, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, Being the Ricardos and several others.