Lil Poppa’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Rapper Die?

According to a recent report, the rapper was pronounced dead on February 18, 2026, by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 18, 2026 4:42PM EST
Jacksonville, Florida, rapper Lil Poppa (real name: Janarious Mykel Wheeler) died on February 18, 2026, according to a report from that day. As fans and peers in the music industry mourn his death, many are also wondering what caused it. Lil Poppa was only in his 20s and had no known health issues.

Lil Poppa had signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and released multiple successful songs over the past few years, including “Love & War” and “Mind Over Matter.”

Below, get updates on everything we know surrounding Lil Poppa’s untimely death.

How Old Was Lil Poppa When He Died?

Lil Poppa was 25 years old when he died. According to multiple outlets, he was born on March 18, 2000. This made him just weeks shy of what would have been his 26th birthday.

How Did Lil Poppa Die? Cause of Death Updates

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed for Lil Poppa. According to TMZ, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia said he was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. ET on February 18, 2026.

What Happened to Lil Poppa in His Final Days?

Lil Poppa’s final days appeared to be positive. Just five days before his death, he released his single “Out of Town Bae,” and, according to TMZ, he was scheduled to perform in New Orleans next month.

Under his last Instagram post, which was shared less than a week ago, fans expressed their heartbreak over the news of his death. Many also doubted that the report was true.

“PLEASE CLEAR THE RUMORS,” one fan begged in the comments section of the post. “Poppa tell me it ain’t true,” another added.

Almost 24 hours before news of his death broke, Lil Poppa shared an Instagram Story of himself riding in a car while listening to Rod Wave‘s “Letting it Go.”

Story is developing … 