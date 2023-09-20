Liam Payne’s Health: His Battle With a Kidney Infection & How He’s Doing Now

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Liam Payne was hospitalized with a kidney infection.

He announced his hospitalization on August 25, 2023.

Liam’s girlfriend revealed that he’s returned home after the health scare.

Liam Payne fans were sad to hear that he was forced to postpone his South American tour following a kidney infection on August 25, 2023. The “Strip That Down” singer, 30, took to social media to inform fans of his health issues, and he revealed that he couldn’t possibly perform while battling the infection. While he’s been recovering from the kidney issue, Liam did reveal that he was 100 days sober back in May, and he’s surely putting his health first.

Despite the sad news for the South America tour, the singer does seem to be on the mend! His girlfriend Kate Cassidy recently revealed some good news about his health to fans. Find out more about Liam’s health and recovery here!

Liam Payne Diagnosed With a Kidney Infection

Liam announced that he was sick in a video on Instagram. He looked incredibly disappointed as he told fans that he’d need to postpone the tour. “I’ve been a little bit unwell recently, and I’ve been in the hospital with a bad kidney infection. We’ve started rehearsals, and I’ve just been advised that now’s just really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this,” he said in the clip.

As he explained his illness, he described how painful the infection was in his Instagram caption. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctor’s orders are that I now need to rest and recover,” he wrote.

What Is a Kidney Infection?

While Liam didn’t provide many details or specifics about his infection, it can be very serious, especially when in the kidneys. It can lead to permanent damage of the organ or a more serious infection, according to the Mayo Clinic. While Liam didn’t detail his symptoms, some of the symptoms to look out for include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, and pain in the groin, back, side, or belly. Many of the symptoms also have to do with urinating, such as frequent urination, burning pain when urinating, blood or pus in urine, and cloudy or bad-smelling urine.

How Long Has Liam Been Sick?

While it’s not exactly clear when Liam was first hospitalized or showing symptoms of his kidney infection, he told fans about his condition on Aug. 25, 2023. Though, his girlfriend revealed that he was out of the hospital as of September 19, 2023.

How Is Liam Doing Today?

Liam has been quiet on social media since speaking publicly about his infection, but fans got an update on Tuesday, September 19. As mentioned above, Liam’s girlfriend, Kate, gave fans an update in a TikTok nearly a month after he was hospitalized. The video was mostly of her getting ready for a night out in London, but she began by telling fans about Liam’s health. “So I’ve gotten a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing, and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better. He’s out of the hospital, and he’s in good hands,” she said.