Liam Payne Hospitalized With ‘Serious Kidney Infection’ & Forced To Postpone Tour

Liam Payne has postponed his South American tour due to being hospitalized for a “serious kidney infection.” The One Direction band member announced on Instagram Aug 25 in a somber video to all of his fans. To say he looked disappointed was an understatement.

Liam wore a beige hoodie and a defeated expression on his face as be explained in the video about how he’d been feeling “a little bit unwell recently,” but had already started rehearsals for is tour, which was set to kick off in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 1. But as time went on, it was clear he wasn’t getting any better and that a hard decision had to be made to keep his health in check.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” Liam wrote in the caption. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He added, “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

In the video, he told his fans they’d be receiving information soon on how to refunds for their tickets and when he got better, he’d be right back on the road. “Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show,” he promised in the video.

Here’s hoping he’s back in fit shape sooner than you can say,” that’s what makes you beautiful!” Given that he’s just celebrated being 100 days sober, his wellness is really the most important thing right now.