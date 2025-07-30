Liam Neeson’s Dating History: Look Back at His Past Girlfriends & Late Wife Natasha Richardson

Image Credit: WireImage

Liam Neeson suffered a tragedy in 2009 when his late wife, Natasha Richardson, was killed in a skiing accident. But did he find love again with his The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson? The duo sparked relationship rumors while promoting their film in July 2025, and multiple outlets reported that they are, in fact, in the early stages of dating.

Hollywood Life is looking back at Liam’s entire dating history below, from his brief romance with Barbra Streisand to his marriage to Natasha.

Helen Mirren

Liam first met Helen Mirren on the set of the 1981 film Excalibur. They dated from them until around 1985, and they even lived together. Though Liam and Helen’s relationship was serious, they eventually called it quits. However, they remained amicable in the years to come.

During a joint January 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Liam and Helen reflected on their past relationship, and they had nothing but positive things to say about each other.

“We didn’t date, we lived together for four years,” Helen pointed out. “we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!”

Barbra Streisand

From 1991 to 1992, Liam and Barbra were together. While the details of their breakup are still unclear, their romance fizzled out after less than a year.

Brooke Shields

Liam and Brooke Shields got together for a whirlwind romance in 1992 — and the Taken actor even proposed to Brooke at one point, she claimed in her memoir, There Was a Little Girl.

Natasha Richardson

Liam and Natasha first met in 1993, and they were married the following year. The happy couple enjoyed a blissful marriage, eventually welcoming their sons, Micheál and Daniel.

More than a decade after falling in love with Liam, Natasha suffered a traumatic brain injury during a skiing accident in 2009. She died at the age of 45.

Fifteen years later, Liam was adamant on being “past” any interest in dating following his wife’s death. “No, in a word. I’m past all that,” he told People in 2024 when asked if he dates around.

Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson starred on Broadway in the 1993 production of "Anna Christie." Both were nominated for Tony Awards. Photo: Suzanne De Chillo/The New York Times

They later married in 1994. ♥️😢 pic.twitter.com/38HAtUOE6m — 𝓛𝓸𝓻𝓲 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓪 ® 💋 🌹 (@LorelinaBeauty) September 28, 2024

Freya St. Johnston

Liam dated Freya St. Johnston, a public relations executive, from around 2010 to 2012, according to multiple outlets.

Pamela Anderson

While promoting The Naked Gun together in the summer of 2025, Pamela and Liam didn’t hesitate to gush over each other at any chance they had. Previously, though, in October 2024, Liam told People he was “madly in love” with his co-star.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Liam gushed, mainly referring to Pam’s work ethic. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

The following summer, the publication reported that Pamela and Liam were an item.