Does Letitia James Have Children? Meet the NY AG’s Family

Letitia “Tish” James is one of the most recognizable figures in New York politics, known for her fearless approach to justice and history-making career as the state’s Attorney General. While she’s often in the spotlight for her high-profile legal battles and political influence, much less is known about her life away from public office. Many wonder what her family background looks like and if she has children. Here’s a closer look at James’ personal life beyond the courtroom.

Who Is Letitia James?

James is a trailblazer in New York politics and currently serves as the state’s Attorney General—the first woman and first Black person ever elected to that role. Born and raised in Brooklyn, James began her career as a public defender before moving into city government and later statewide office. Over the years, she’s become known for taking on powerful institutions and public figures, including the Trump Organization, the National Rifle Association, and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In an interview with The Cut in 2026, James said, “I raise my voice and I speak to people in government’s higher conscious. I really try to rise above the fray and focus on what is most important and that is the interest of communities whose voices are not heard.”

Has Letitia James Ever Been Married?

James has never been married. Throughout her decades in public service, she’s kept her romantic life out of the public eye, choosing instead to focus on her career and advocacy work.

Does Letitia James Have Kids?

James does not have any children, and she’s rarely spoken about her personal life publicly. However, she comes from a large Brooklyn family, one of eight siblings, and has credited her upbringing for instilling her drive to fight for fairness and opportunity.

What Is Letitia James’ Salary as New York’s Attorney General?

As New York’s Attorney General, James earns an annual salary of $220,000, according to state payroll data. That figure makes her one of the highest-paid state officials in the country. In addition to her base salary, she receives benefits tied to her long tenure in public office, including state pension contributions and savings plans.

Her financial disclosures also reflect modest earnings from investments and property—one of which, a Virginia home, is now central to the mortgage fraud case against her.