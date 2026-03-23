Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth 2026: How Much the OnlyFans Owner Had

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Leonid “Leo” Radvinsky, best known as the OnlyFans owner, was one of the most elusive entrepreneurs out there. Amid the news of his March 2026 death, public interest in the late billionaire’s life, career, net worth and health grew.

“We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky,” a spokesperson for OnlyFans told Reuters on March 23, 2026. “Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans ​spokesperson said. “His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time.”

Below, learn where Radvinsky’s net worth stands now following his death.

What Is Leonid Radvinsky’s Net Worth?

Radvinsky had a net worth of $4.7 billion when he died, according to Forbes.

The late billionaire’s wealth was largely thanks to his ownership of OnlyFans. After buying the platform in 2018 from Guy and Tim Stokely, Radvinsky reshaped its reputation as an adult content creation site.

From a young age, Radvinsky, who was also a computer programmer and businessman, had set out to oversee his own platforms. While attending Northwestern University, the late Ukrainian-American created a porn website referral business.

Although Radvinsky became a huge name in business, he lived a private life and rarely ever went to major public events or spoke at large gatherings.

How Did Leonid Radvinsky Die?

Per OnlyFans’ statement, Radvinsky died following a “long battle with cancer.” He never made any of his health issues public.

What Type of Cancer Did Leonid Radvinsky Die From?

Radvinsky led a private life and, therefore, kept his health issues away from the public eye. So, it’s still unclear what type of cancer he was battling before he died.

Was Leonid Radvinsky Married? About His Wife

Yes, Radvinsky married his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, in 2008. He never publicly commented on their relationship.

Did Leo Radvinsky Have Children?

Yes, Radvinsky shared four children with his wife, according to multiple outlets.