LeBron James’ Net Worth: About the NBA Star’s Career Earnings & Current Salary

Lebron James isn’t just one of the greatest basketball players of all time—he’s also one of the wealthiest athletes in history. From record-breaking NBA salaries to massive endorsement deals and smart investments, LeBron has built a fortune that reflects both his dominance on the court and his business acumen off it.

In June 2025, the 40-year-old exercised his player option, reportedly worth $52.6 million, to remain with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, marking his eighth year in Los Angeles. With the news, many are curious about how much LeBron is worth now, how he earned his wealth, and what his salary looks like today.

Is LeBron James Retiring From the NBA?

LeBron has not announced any plans to retire yet. However, according to ESPN, he was overheard in a viral video shared in June 2025 at a dinner in New York City saying that his wife, Savannah James, would like him to retire within the next year.

While LeBron continues to weigh his options, he remains under contract with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season.

LeBron James’ Net Worth in 2025

LeBron has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion as of 2025, according to Forbes.

He officially became a billionaire in 2022, becoming the first active NBA player to reach that milestone. In a 2014 interview with GQ, LeBron shared his excitement about the possibility of hitting that mark, saying, “And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete—ho, hip hip hooray! Oh my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

Inside LeBron James’ Career Earnings & Annual Salaries

Over his NBA career, LeBron has earned more than $450 million in salary alone, including record annual salaries that peaked at over $47 million with the Lakers. He first signed a rookie deal worth about $13 million over three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, before signing a $60 million extension in 2006.

LeBron’s earnings took a major leap when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010 on a six-year, $110 million deal. He returned to Cleveland in 2014 on a series of short-term max contracts, allowing him to benefit from rising salary caps and negotiate higher annual payouts. In 2018, he signed a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers, followed by a two-year, $97 million extension in 2022.

Off the court, LeBron’s endorsement deals with brands like Nike—where his lifetime contract alone is estimated to be worth over $1 billion—along with Beats by Dre, PepsiCo, and others, have been even more lucrative than his NBA paychecks.

LeBron James’ Kids

LeBron has three children with his wife, Savannah: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Bronny, born in 2004, was drafted 55th overall by the Lakers in 2024 and made history by joining his father on the court—participating in both the NBA and the Summer League—making them the first father-son duo in NBA history.

Bryce, born in 2007, currently plays high school basketball. Zhuri, born in 2014, is the youngest of the James children and has gained social media fame through her YouTube channel, “All Things Zhuri,” where she shares cooking and lifestyle videos.