Is LeBron James Retiring? Get the Latest on His Future in Basketball

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lebron James is once again at the center of retirement rumors, leaving NBA fans eager for answers about whether the basketball icon plans to step away from the game. He is currently in his first year of a two-year $100-million Lakers contract, and he could potentially become a free agent following this season. As speculation grows following the end of the 2024-25 season, LeBron has weighed his options for the future while continuing to make headlines both on and off the court.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Lebron’s future in the NBA and what he said about retiring.

How Old Is Lebron James?

Lebron is 40 years old as of June 2025. He is the oldest active player in the NBA right now.

Lebron James’ Net Worth

As most NBA fans know, Lebron is the first active basketball player to become a billionaire. He currently has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

LeBron James says he needs to talk with his family, support group and reflect personally before deciding how much longer he'll play. pic.twitter.com/arQNXya1wa — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2025

Is Lebron James Retiring?

As of now, Lebron is not retiring. Despite speculation following the Lakers’ first-round playoff exit in April 2025, he chose to continue playing and opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, which will be his 23rd year in the NBA.

Retirement talk still lingers, though. In a viral clip from a June dinner in New York City, LeBron was overheard saying that his wife, Savannah, would like him to retire within the next year.

After the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in April, LeBron was asked directly about his future. He told reporters, “I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So, we’ll see,” according to ESPN. He continued, “I don’t have an answer to that. It’s something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife, and my support group to talk through and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself about how long I want to continue to play.”

Acknowledging the uncertain nature of the team’s future, he added, “You don’t know what the roster will look like next year besides the guys that are locked into contracts,” and admitted he has “a lot to think about” before making any decisions.

When Did Lebron James Start Playing Basketball?

Lebron previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003 to 2010, followed by the Miami Heat until 2014. After returning to the Cavaliers in 2014, he played with the team until 2018 and has been with the Los Angeles Lakers ever since.