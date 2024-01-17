LeAnn Rimes’ Health: What to Know About Her Vocal Cord Issues, Cancer Scare, & More

LeAnn Rimes, 41, is a household name for many music lovers! The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” hitmaker has won two Grammy Awards over the years along with a total of seven nominations. Many of her iconic songs were even featured in the 2000 film, Coyote Ugly, starring Piper Perabo. LeAnn’s most recent album, God’s Work, was released in September 2022, followed by her 2023 record, God’s Work (Resurrected).

Aside from her music career, the 41-year-old has made headlines for her love life over the years. In 2010, LeAnn and her ex, Dean Sheremet, called it quits on their eight-year marriage. Later, she married actor Eddie Cibrian in 2011 and became the center of a tabloid feud with Eddie’s ex, Brandi Glanville. The 51-year-old is famous for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, however, she is no longer on the show. Amid LeAnn’s most recent “minor surgery” in January 2024, below is everything on her health!

What Happened to LeAnn Rimes’ Vocal Cords?

Concern over LeAnn’s vocal cords grew after the songstress was forced to reschedule her concert in December 2022 after an injury. At the time, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to pen a letter to her fans and explained her health status. “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she wrote just over one year ago. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick.”

LeAnn then explained that she would be “unable” to sing or speak for some time. “I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!” she continued in the emotional letter. “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon.”

Does LeAnn Rimes Have Cancer?

Many of LeAnn’s fans were concerned for her health once more when she announced on January 13, 2024, that she recently underwent surgery. In the post, the musician featured a photo of herself soaking up some sun outdoors. She took to the post’s caption to explain why she recently had to have surgery. “yesterday, i underwent a minor surgery and i wanted to share what i went in for because i think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on,” LeAnn’s post began.

She then went on to reveal that her recent annual Pap smear came back “abnormal” and raised concern for her doctors. LeAnn and her medical team opted for a procedure to remove the pre-cancerous cells that were found in her body. “several months back, i had my annual pap smear, which came back abnormal. in fact, i’ve had abnormal paps since i was 17 and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place,” the Reel Love star wrote.

She continued, “after my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that i had high grade cervical dysplasia, i consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells.” The starlet noted that she wanted to share the health scare with her fans to “raise awareness” for “women’s wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection.”

How Is LeAnn Rimes Doing Today?

Eddie’s wife then concluded her previously mentioned post by encouraging her followers to also visit their doctors regularly. “so, ladies, please don’t put off getting your annual pap. my men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear,” she joked, along with a laughing emoji.

“early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving,” LeAnn added. “and i believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women’s wellness, the more we take the ewww [sic] factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can.”

Additionally, she revealed that she also has had to deal with “dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage,” in recent times. Despite the health battles, LeAnn reassured her 978K followers that this January things are looking up. “January is usually a challenging month for me. over the past couple of years, i’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing,” she wrote earlier in the same post. “but, i have to say, this january, has been joyful and easeful.”