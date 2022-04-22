LeAnn Rimes Shares Sweet Tribute To Hubby Eddie Cibrian In New Video For ‘How Much A Heart Can Hold’

LeAnn Rimes, 38, released a new music video that showcases her love for her husband, Eddie Cibrian, 48. The video for “How Much a Heart Can Hold,” from LeAnn’s upcoming album God’s Work, came out on April 22 in honor of their 11th wedding anniversary. LeAnn and Eddie’s special moments over the past decade, starting with their romantic wedding, are shown via a photo slideshow throughout the video.

Eddie’s sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 15, who he shares with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, also pop up in their stepmom’s video. LeAnn sings about Eddie in the romantic song. “Feels like you gave me the sun and the moon/a new kind of love came pouring through/oh, what a blessing to have so much room for two,” the two-time Grammy Award winner sings.

LeAnn revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she wrote the beautiful song on her wedding day, and decided to add it to her new album last-minute. “Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly. After 11 years of ‘how much a heart can hold’ being just ours, the overwhelming, outpouring of love, convinced us, it was time to share it with the world, so that other people could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of their most memorable, tender moments too,” she said.

The Masked Singer winner posted the “How Much a Heart Can Hold” video to Instagram with a sweet message about her 11-year marriage to Eddie.

“I never expected the reaction we received to the song, or for it to be included on my new record ‘god’s work,’ but it just fits so perfectly,” LeAnn wrote. “It was time to share it with the world, so that you could also have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too.”

LeAnn’s new album, God’s Work, is out September 16.