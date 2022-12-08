LeAnn Rimes Suffers Bleed In Vocal Cord After Violent Cough & Is Forced To Cancel Upcoming Shows

LeAnn Rimes, 40, has rescheduled two of her upcoming concerts due to a vocal cord bleed that has left her “unable to sing”, the country superstar announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7. “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she began in a hand-written note she posted on Instagram. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick.

“I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing… doctor’s orders!” she continued. “I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon.”

In the caption of the post, she revealed that her show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium will be rescheduled for April 8, 2023 and the Riverside Casino and Golf resort show in Riverside, Iowa will now be on Sept. 29, 2023. The shows are part of her JOY: The Holiday Tour that kicked off on Dec. 2 Her next scheduled show date is on Dec. 16 in Lincoln City, Ore.

The tour’s set list is filled with a combination of holiday songs, LeAnn’s hits, and songs from her 19th studio album, God’s Work. Released on Sept. 16, the album is an extension of the country singer’s more spiritual side and analyzes what having faith means to her. “I think God can mean multiple things to different people,” she told Billboard in an interview published the same day her album dropped. “For me it’s like, insert the word love, insert the word creation. I felt like everything that was flowing through me for this album was a part of that.”

As for what’s to come next for the Grammy Award winner, she said she has no limits. “I like to continue to evolve. I like to push boundaries,” she teased. “As soon as someone thinks they have me figured out, I’m like whoop, let’s go this way. I’m constantly just growing, and I’m hoping that never stops.”

LeAnn’s health struggles come about three months after she said she started focusing on protecting her mental and physical health this year. “About six months ago, I started really focusing on taking care of myself,” she told PEOPLE ahead of her 40th birthday. “A big part of my life has been overriding my body because I’ve had to show up and be on all the time. I’ve had to care about what people think of me for so long. So not abandoning myself and what I need has been a big shift.”