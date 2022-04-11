LeAnn Rimes Looks Beautiful In Completely Sheer White Gown At CMT Awards

LeAnn Rimes looked ethereal in a sheer white gown on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards on April 11.

LeAnn Rimes stole the show at the 2022 CMT Awards on April 11 when she wore a gorgeous, sheer white gown with a massive cutout on the chest. The 39-year-old’s Georges Chakra Couture dress featured one long sleeve and one bare arm while the rest of the gown was flowy and sheer.

LeAnn’s cutout bodice revealed ample cleavage while the cutout was lined with dazzling silver sequins. She accessorized with sparkly strappy sandals and a bedazzled clutch. As for her glam, she had her honey-highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in waves.

LeAnn has been on a roll lately with her outfits and just last night, she surprised her friend Tanya Tucker on stage when she wore a fitted denim jumpsuit with a completely open back.

Meanwhile, just the other day she was the special guest host on The View when she wore a low-cut, pastel floral mini dress with a gold necklace.

She performed on the show wearing a totally different outfit, featuring a pair of high-waisted cream jeans with a long-sleeve, plunging tan crop top, and a pair of brown Timberland boots.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she recently performed wearing a stunning brown, skintight maxi dress with huge cutouts on the sides that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled her look with a tan fedora ad chose to go completely barefoot.