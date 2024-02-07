Laurie Metcalf’s Kids: All About Her 4 Children, Including Zoe Perry

Laurie Metcalf is a famous actress, best known for playing the neurotic but loving Jackie Harris on Roseanne and its spinoff, The Conners. One thing that Laurie can relate to her beloved TV character with is that they’re both mothers. Laurie is the proud mom of four kids, and when she’s not busy working on The Conners (which returns for season 6 on February 7), she’s spending time with them. One of Laurie’s children even followed in her footsteps as an actor!

Keep reading to learn about the Oscar nominee’s four children.

Zoe Perry

Zoe Perry, 40, is Laurie’s oldest child. Laurie had her daughter in 1983 with then-husband Jeff Perry. Jeff is also an actor who has appeared in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. Laurie and Jeff were married from 1983 to 1986.

Like both her parents, Zoe is an actor. Her first television role was two appearances as the younger version of her mom’s character on Roseanne in 1992 and 1995. Zoe eventually got her big break on Young Sheldon playing the young Mary Cooper, a role originated by Laurie in The Big Bang Theory. Zoe also has appeared in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and Liv & Maddie. The last movie she was in was the 2016 comedy drama film No Pay, Nudity.

In 2017, Laurie revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she and Jeff had an “unwritten pact” to not let Zoe get into acting until she was an adult. “I didn’t want her to have to deal with the stress,” Laurie said. Zoe explained that she decided to pursue acting when she was in the theater department at Northwestern University.

The mother-daughter duo got to work together back in 2012 in the Broadway show The Other Place. Laurie told PEOPLE that she loved sharing the stage with Zoe. “She could definitely hold her own,” Laurie said about her daughter. “Suddenly I was working with a peer, and that was a great feeling.”

Will Roth

Will Roth, 30, is Laurie’s second-oldest child. Laurie welcomed her son in November 1993 with her second husband: Matt Roth, who played her abusive boyfriend, Fisher, on Roseanne. They tied the knot in 1993, split in 2011, and finalized their divorce in 2014.

Unlike his parents and his older sister, Will has completely stayed out of the spotlight. He hasn’t made a public appearance with his mom since he was younger. It’s unclear what he does for work as an adult.

Mae Roth

Mae Roth, 18, is Laurie’s second daughter. She was born in 2005 via surrogate.

Mae is active on Instagram where she has over 1,000 followers. Mae has many posts with her mom. In her bio, Mae describes herself as an actor and singer based in both NYC and L.A. She is a student at Marymount Manhattan College and is in the musical theater program.

Donovan Roth

Donovan Roth, 23, is Laurie’s youngest child. The Lady Bird star and Matt fostered Donovan when he was six years old in 2006. They later adopted him.

Not much is known about Donovan. He prefers to live a quiet life and has not been on a red carpet with his mom since he was a child.