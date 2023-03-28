‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20: Everything We Know So Far After The Early Renewal

Grey’s Anatomy is returning for season 20.

The hit medical drama premiered in 2005.

Ellen Pompeo’s status for season 20 has not been revealed.

Every Grey’s Anatomy fan can breathe a sigh of relief. Grey Sloan’s doors are staying open. Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 20.

Any show that hits 20 seasons deserves to be celebrated. Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005 and became a pop culture phenomenon. Fans have followed Dr. Meredith Grey and the journeys of other Grey Sloan doctors over the course of nearly two decades. So, what do we know about Grey’s Anatomy season 20? HollywoodLife is breaking down all the latest news.

Is Grey’s Anatomy Coming Back For Season 20?

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 20, Deadline first reported. The renewal comes as season 19 is still airing. Meg Marinis will be serving as the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy for season 20. She’ll be taking over for Krista Vernoff, who is leaving her post as showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy and sister series Station 19 at the end of their current seasons.

For months, Grey’s Anatomy fans have wondered if the long-running medical drama would return for season 20 at all after Ellen Pompeo announced that she would no longer be a series regular in season 19. The show continues to be a hit for ABC, so the stories at Grey Sloan will continue to unfold. ABC has not announced if season 20 could be the final season of the show. Grey’s Anatomy remains the longest-running primetime medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Premiere Date

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 does not have a premiere date. The show is currently in the midst of season 19. The season 19 finale is expected to air in May.

The new season will be a part of ABC’s fall lineup. Like prior seasons, Grey’s Anatomy season 20 will likely premiere in September or October 2023.

Will Ellen Pompeo Return Full Time?

That remains to be seen. Ellen recently left Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular in the show’s season 19 midseason premiere. Meredith moved to Boston with her kids so Zola could attend a STEAM Academy.

Ellen is currently gearing up to work on a new Hulu miniseries. She is still an executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy and provides the voiceover in each episode. “I’m so excited. I feel really happy and grateful that the company gave me an opportunity to do something different with my new limited series,” Ellen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the D23 Expo in September 2022.

Deadline reported that “there is likelihood that she will appear on the show next season and “the showrunner change on Grey’s might increase the probability of her reprising her role in season 20.” Ahead of season 19, Ellen signed a one-year deal to continue playing Meredith. A new deal has not been announced yet.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Cast

ABC hasn’t announced any casting changes for season 20 yet. Kelly McCreary, who has played Dr. Maggie Pierce for 9 years, is leaving the show in season 19. According to Deadline, contracts for notable Grey’s cast members are up at the end of season 19, including Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone. New deals are likely on the horizon, and the cast’s status with the show will be revealed in the coming months. The futures of other season 19 cast members like Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Anthony Hill, and Scott Speedman have not been revealed.

Season 19 introduced 5 new interns — played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho — who have seamlessly woven themselves into the tapestry at Grey Sloan. The new cast members are “expected to be picked up for another season.”

After season 17, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. signed new multi-year deals. Chandra and James remain the only two original cast members who are still series regulars.