Midori Francis: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Mika In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy is getting some fresh faces in season 19. As Ellen Pompeo scales back her role, new interns will be introduced. One of the newest doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial is played by Midori Francis.

If you’re a Netflix and HBO Max fan, you’ve likely already seen Midori in some of your favorite shows. From her new role on Grey’s Anatomy to her personal life, here’s what you need to know about the 28-year-old as Grey’s Anatomy season 19 gets underway.

1. Midori plays Mika on Grey’s Anatomy.

Dr. Mika Yasuda is a first-year resident who is a “middle child with eight siblings,” according to Deadline. “She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage. Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top.” She joins the cast alongside Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr.

2. Midori started out in theater.

Her first stage role was in 2014 in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Midori has since won Best Actress at the 2016 New York Innovative Theatre Awards. She’s also earned Obie and Drama Desk Awards.

3. Midori’s breakout role was in Dash & Lily.

Midori starred as the titular Lily alongside Austin Abrams in Netflix’s 2020 holiday series Dash & Lily. She also starred in the Netflix film Afterlife of the Party. Midori then went on to star in The Sex Lives of College Girls as Alicia. Midori is expected to return for the show’s upcoming second season.

4. Midori is queer.

Midori identifies as queer. She is also vocal about increasing Asian representation on TV. Her father is of Japanese descent. “I cannot represent everyone, of course,” Midori told The New York Times ahead of her Grey’s Anatomy debut. “I can only hope and fight to play fully fleshed-out characters who are just as messy, joyful, hurt, silly, and complex as all human beings actually are.”

5. Midori went to Rutgers.

Midori grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. Her dad, Ken Iwama, is the current chancellor of Indiana University Northwest.