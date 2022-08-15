‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Jake Borelli Teases Big Season 19 Changes: The New Interns Will Change ‘Everything’

'Grey's Anatomy' star Jake Borelli spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Schmitt's journey in season 19, the new interns, and Ellen Pompeo's limited role.

By:
,
August 15, 2022 11:25AM EDT
Jake Borelli
View gallery
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Some Kind of Tomorrow" - Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure on a new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Today Was a Fairytale” – Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) CATERINA SCORSONE, DANNY YANG
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Today Was a Fairytale” – Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan)CHRIS CARMACK, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
Image Credit: ABC

Everyone’s favorite medical will be back this fall. Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 19 on October 6 with 5 new interns heading to Grey Sloan. On top of that, the beloved Meredith Grey will only be seen onscreen for 8 episodes in season 19 as Ellen Pompeo takes on a limited role. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with cast member Jake Borelli about Grey’s Anatomy heading into a new chapter with less Meredith and more interns.

Jake Borelli
Jake Borelli at the HCA TV Awards. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

“I mean, the great thing about Grey’s, and I think one of the big contributors to its longevity, is the fact that it reinvents itself every few years, even every year,” Jake told HollywoodLife at the HCA TV Awards on August 13. “With these new interns, everything can be turned on its head. It’s going to be a very, very interesting season for sure.”

Jake called this new intern class will bring an “all-new energy” to the show. The actor admitted he’s been excited to hang out and work with his new castmates: Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr. “It’s going to be great,” he added.

As for Schmitt, he nearly walked away from medicine for good after losing a patient. Schmitt did end up returning to the hospital only to see Grey Sloan’s residency program shut down for the time being. Despite this shocking twist, Schmitt will be getting his confidence back.

“He’s definitely growing in his power,” Jake teased. “We’re going to see him be kind of like an OG surgeon in and of himself because he’s no longer bottom of the barrel anymore. It’s going to be a really cool dynamic to see him deal with these new interns.”

Schmitt will still be single in season 19 since he and Nico haven’t gotten back together. “He’s a free agent in that sense, which is going to be very new for Levi. At this point, he doesn’t have a job at the hospital. I’m hoping somehow he finds his way back there, but we’ll see,” Jake revealed.

More From Our Partners

ad