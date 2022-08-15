‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Jake Borelli Teases Big Season 19 Changes: The New Interns Will Change ‘Everything’

Everyone’s favorite medical will be back this fall. Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 19 on October 6 with 5 new interns heading to Grey Sloan. On top of that, the beloved Meredith Grey will only be seen onscreen for 8 episodes in season 19 as Ellen Pompeo takes on a limited role. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with cast member Jake Borelli about Grey’s Anatomy heading into a new chapter with less Meredith and more interns.

“I mean, the great thing about Grey’s, and I think one of the big contributors to its longevity, is the fact that it reinvents itself every few years, even every year,” Jake told HollywoodLife at the HCA TV Awards on August 13. “With these new interns, everything can be turned on its head. It’s going to be a very, very interesting season for sure.”

Jake called this new intern class will bring an “all-new energy” to the show. The actor admitted he’s been excited to hang out and work with his new castmates: Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr. “It’s going to be great,” he added.

As for Schmitt, he nearly walked away from medicine for good after losing a patient. Schmitt did end up returning to the hospital only to see Grey Sloan’s residency program shut down for the time being. Despite this shocking twist, Schmitt will be getting his confidence back.

“He’s definitely growing in his power,” Jake teased. “We’re going to see him be kind of like an OG surgeon in and of himself because he’s no longer bottom of the barrel anymore. It’s going to be a really cool dynamic to see him deal with these new interns.”

Schmitt will still be single in season 19 since he and Nico haven’t gotten back together. “He’s a free agent in that sense, which is going to be very new for Levi. At this point, he doesn’t have a job at the hospital. I’m hoping somehow he finds his way back there, but we’ll see,” Jake revealed.