‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: A Beloved Doctor Quits & 2 More Leave Seattle For Good

Winston is still preoccupied with Wendell and is determined to get Maggie’s money back. Maggie wishes Winston would just let the whole thing go. “I need to fix it,” Winston says. Maggie doesn’t want him involved in whatever Wendell’s doing. Winston snaps at Maggie and says not to tell him how to handle his brother.

Things aren’t going too well for Jo and Todd, at least on Jo’s end. She’s hesitant about the speed at which things are progressing. Jo crosses paths with Link in the elevator and reveals she had sex with Todd for the first time. Todd also told Jo that he loved her. She didn’t say it back.

Owen Is Threatened

Grey Sloan, along with most of the country, is experiencing a blood shortage. Today, the blood shortage is critical. Schmidt isn’t allowed to donate blood because he’s a gay man who’s had sex in the last 3 months. He later complains to Bailey about this archaic rule. While giving blood, Amelia and Maggie talk about Amelia’s breakup with Kai after Kai revealed they didn’t want kids.

A man shows up to talk to Owen. He wants Owen’s help for his wife who served in the Marines. They’ve tried everything and now he wants the drugs Owen gave to the other vets. The man threatens to report Owen if he doesn’t hand over the drugs. Teddy and Owen try to talk to the husband, but he’s not budging. He ends up going to Bailey to report Owen.

Richard and Bailey are trying to get the residency program back once and for all. Jamarah Blake, the Medical Accreditation Council employee, has returned to see if the problems she flagged have been fixed. Right off the bat, she’s not happy about the residents giving blood during their shift.

Kristen and Simon are still at the hospital. They’re just trying to keep him alive until she can give birth to their child. ECMO is their only option for now, but there are risks.

In the midst of the blood shortage, Meredith pushes for a very complicated surgery with Nick’s patient. Richard initially tells Meredith she can’t do the surgery, but Meredith goes ahead anyway.

Maggie and Winston circle back to their conversation from earlier. Maggie admits she feels like they knew each other better when they were long-distance. She keeps getting surprised by him. She points out that Wendell makes Winston angrier than he realizes. “Maybe we got married too quickly,” Maggie tells Winston.

Jackson & April Return

Teddy and Owen decide to run, but Bailey confronts them before they can bolt. However, everything comes to a standstill when Ben calls Bailey to tell her that all the blood she thought was coming is gone. The car carrying the blood crashed in the thunderstorm.

Jackson, April, and Hattie are back in Seattle to see Katherine. In the middle of Meredith’s surgery, she learns there’s no more blood. They have to pivot the surgery and take the patient to the ICU.

Bailey enlists April to cover the Pit while she deals with Owen and Teddy’s fiasco. Owen explains to Bailey why he did what he did. April meets Ben outside, who has 37 units of blood for Grey Sloan. Ben warns April that she’s going to have to close the emergency room until they can get more blood.

Meanwhile, Jackson is trying to swoon Blake to reinstate the residency program. Blake reveals Meredith is leaving Grey Sloan, which is news to Jackson. Blake wonders what else Bailey and Richard are hiding.

Amelia meets up with April in the Pit and talks about her breakup with Kai. Amelia admits that it “feels pretty over” with Kai. However, April is hopeful things will work out. “Never say never,” April says. “Sometimes love comes back around.” April knows that first-hand.

Richard Goes Off On Meredith

When Richard gets a chance to talk to Meredith, he snaps at her about the surgery. He says she may have killed the residency program. He accuses Meredith of burning down the hospital before she leaves. “Congratulations, Meredith. Ellis would finally be proud of you,” Richard says.

It’s clear that Meredith is rethinking her decision about the surgery and the move. Meredith tells Nick that her mother told her not to come to Seattle. Ellis didn’t believe Richard had what it took to teach Meredith. Nick points out that Meredith pushed to do the surgery. He thinks she’s getting insecure about leaving. Suddenly, their patient starts to code. As Meredith tries desperately to save her patient, she remembers when Derek got shot. How she did everything to save him. The patient ends up dying on the table.

Kristen suffers an abruption and is rushed into surgery. She pleads with Link to keep her husband alive until the baby is born. When the doctors realize Kristen and Simon have the same blood type, Simon begs the doctors to save his wife. “Give all my blood to my wife,” he says. The blood is rushed to Kristen, who gives birth to a baby boy. Once the baby is born, Winston rushes the infant to see Simon. “Hello, forever,” Simon whispers to his son before he dies.

Bailey tells Owen and Teddy that she has to call the police or she could go to jail, too. However, she gives them time to run and hand in their resignations while she deals with the blood shortage. They pack quickly and leave the hospital. Amelia brings the kids to the bar and demands to know what’s going on. They refuse to tell her.

Later, Amelia apologizes to Link for breaking his heart. “I forgot how badly that hurt,” she says. She wishes she could have handled things differently. Link accepts her apology.

Bailey Quits While Owen & Teddy Run

Blake waits for Bailey in her office. She’s pulling the hospital’s residency accreditation for the time being. She thinks this will give Bailey time to recalibrate, rebuild, and start over. Schmidt and the other residents are forced to pack their things.

Owen and Teddy are on a plane out of Seattle with their kids. Winston and Maggie talk once again. He admits that it’s hard for him to open up about his secrets. He wants to protect their love and work on their relationship. Link and Jo run into each other in the nursery. Jo reaches out to Link so they can get their friendship back on track.

Jackson pleads with Meredith to pull her resignation for now. If the hospital loses her and Richard, it’s going to look like this hospital isn’t worth saving. Meredith is hesitant until Bailey shows up with the keys to her office. Bailey quits. She’s protecting her health and sanity first. “You broke it, you bought it,” Bailey tells Meredith. Jackson quips, “Now you really can’t leave.”

Kai is waiting for Amelia out in the parking lot. “I can’t sleep,” Kai tells Amelia. That’s all they need to save. Amelia walks up to Kai and kisses them. Nick comes to Meredith’s new office, and she tells him that he should go back to Minnesota. Nick and Meredith argue, and she continues to push him away. He finally leaves, and Meredith starts to have second thoughts. She quickly gets up and yells after Nick.