Ellen Pompeo Admits She’s ‘Really Happy’ About Scaling Back Her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role

Ellen Pompeo is starting a new chapter, but Grey’s Anatomy is still a part of it. In season 19, the longtime star of the medical drama will have a scaled-back presence. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ellen about how she’s feeling about her decision to appear in a limited capacity in season 19.

“I’m so excited. I feel really happy and grateful that the company gave me an opportunity to do something different with my new limited series,” Ellen told HollywoodLife at the D23 Expo on September 9.

That new limited series is a Hulu drama that’s inspired by the true story of Ukrainian-born Natalia Grace and her U.S. adoptive parents, who claimed that she was an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child. She also serves as an executive producer.

“It’s a real-life story of a couple in Indiana who adopted a child, and it didn’t go exactly as they had expected,” Ellen revealed. “I think we’ve all been in situations like that, where things don’t go as we plan or as we expect, and I think that’s an interesting story.”

Ellen is keeping it in the Disney family with the limited series on Hulu, ABC’s sister streaming service. Ellen has been with ABC since 2005 when Grey’s Anatomy started. Ellen was honored at D23 as a new Disney Legend along with her former co-star Patrick Dempsey.

Ellen will appear in 8 episodes and continue to narrate every episode, as well as executive produce. The first promo featured Meredith still at Seattle Grace as she introduced a new group of residents to the OR.

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy continues to evolve. Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Harry Shum Jr. have joined the cast as the new residents at Grey Sloan. Longtime vet Kate Walsh will be returning as Addison once again in season 19. Grey’s Anatomy premieres season 19 on October 6.