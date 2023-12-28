‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 Updates: Everything We Know About the Final Season

Young Sheldon’s run has come to an end. The hit CBS series has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The show continues to be a ratings hit for the network (and across streaming), but the decision has been made to close this chapter on Sheldon Cooper’s story. Season 7 will premiere in 2024.

Young Sheldon premiered in 2017, and The Big Bang Theory ended after 12 seasons just 2 years later. Iain Armitage took on the role of young Sheldon Cooper, the character Jim Parsons originated. The coming-of-age comedy series follows the young genius as he grows up in East Texas. Hollywood Life has all the latest news about the show’s premiere and finale date, a new spinoff, and more.

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Young Sheldon season 7 will premiere on February 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The comedy series will kick off CBS’ Thursday night lineup. Ghosts season 3 will air directly after Young Sheldon, followed by So Help Me Todd season 2 and the new series Tracker.

Young Sheldon season 7 will consist of 14 episodes. CBS has already set the show’s series finale date. The hour-long series finale will air on May 16, 2024.

Why Is ‘Young Sheldon’ Ending?

Young Sheldon is still a major hit for CBS, so why is season 7 the final season? CBS revealed that Young Sheldon’s seventh season would be its last in November 2023.

While CBS hasn’t exactly addressed why the show is ending, it’s likely due to the timeline of the show. From what we know from The Big Bang Theory, the younger version Sheldon only has one year left in college before he moves to Pasadena to study at the California Institute of Technology. The show could have followed him to Caltech, but that would have eliminated the family element of the show.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

Executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre also said: “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience. We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

‘Young Sheldon’ Cast

The beloved Young Sheldon cast is assembling for the seventh and final season. Iain Armitage will be returning for one final run as the young Sheldon Cooper. “It’s our final season and everyone feels this mix of emotions,” Iain wrote on Instagram when he began filming season 7. “We are excited to be reunited, proud and grateful of the work we’ve gotten to do, and full of awareness that these sweet times will end. Right now, though, there is work to do!”

The rest of the main cast is set to return. This includes Zoey Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper Jr., Annie Potts as Connie/Meemaw, Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks, and Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Difford.

Following the announcement of the final season, Annie penned a heartfelt message about the show. “After seven fabulous, hilarious, fulfilling years, Young Sheldon will say goodbye. It’s a bittersweet moment,” Annie wrote on Instagram. “I have loved every moment of this work and loved every person who has made this wonderful show possible. I have been awed by the talent of my fellow cast members who feel more like family than colleagues. I am beyond grateful to all the Young Sheldon viewers and fans who made us #1. So, while I’ll miss the day-to-day business of making Young Sheldon, I celebrate seven wonderful years of laughter and love. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Raegan admitted in an Instagram post that she was “so heartbroken” over Young Sheldon ending. “I will say more later, but right now I am feeling so so heartbroken, but also so grateful,” she said. “Playing Missy Cooper for the past 7 years and getting so be a part of this beloved franchise has been life-changing. Filming these last 14 episodes will be so hard, but I am excited to get to opportunity to share this story with the fans and our Young Sheldon family.”

How to Watch ‘Young Sheldon’

There are plenty of places to watch previous seasons of Young Sheldon. Season 7 will air on CBS. You can watch the first 6 seasons on Max, along with all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

The first 5 seasons are available to stream on Netflix. The show has garnered even more popularity with its availability on Netflix. Young Sheldon frequently cracks to the top 10 TV shows on the streaming service.

Will There Be Another ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff?

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff is in the works. The exciting news was announced in April 2023 during Warner Bros. Discovery’s press day. In November 2023, executive producer Chuck Lorre gave an update about the new show.

“It’s prenatal,” Chuck told TVLine. “Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing.”