Scandal’s Bellamy Young Reveals Where She Thinks Mellie Would Be Today & Gives Her Stance on a Reboot (Exclusive)

Madame President has spoken! Bellamy Young weighed in on what she thinks her Scandal character, Mellie, would be doing today during an exclusive red carpet interview with Hollywood Life while attending the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City.

When asked if she had the executive ability to star in a spinoff series, Bellamy, 53, replied, “If I were the big boss, I’d do a reboot ‘cause I’d want everybody there. Let’s just gather the whole [group].”

So, what would President Mellie be up to now since becoming the first female president during the show?

“I hope she’s sort of, like, in a think tank somewhere being able to apply her rich, rich mind,” Bellamy said. “And married to someone who adores her, you know, and that she loves back. That’s what I want for her. I want it all.”

Scandal ran for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018. The show initially centered around Kerry Washington’s character, Olivia Pope, who was in a relationship with Mellie’s husband at the time, Fitz, the president of the United States. Although Mellie is considered an icy character, she supported Fitz by giving up her law career. By season 7, Mellie finally landed her spot in the Oval Office as the new U.S. president.

Most recently, the cast of Scandal reunited to support their fellow SAG-AFTRA and WGA members last year during the two unions’ industry-changing strikes. The strikes temporarily shut down most of Hollywood, and many films and TV shows halted production until the unions came to an agreement with the AMPTP at the end of 2023.

Kerry shared a TikTok video at the time when she, Bellamy and their former co-star Tony Goldwyn got together to march with their fellow strikers.

“We are on strike to get a fair deal for all workers in our industry who put so much on the line and we’re just asking for fairness for each other,” Tony said, while Kerry added, “For fairness and equity and so we don’t get replaced by computers.”

Since the political drama series came to an end in 2018, Bellamy has been focusing on other projects. From 2019 through 2021, the Yale graduate starred in Prodigal Son as Jessica Whitly, followed by her roles in Promised Land and The Other Black Girl.