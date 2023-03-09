Laurence Fishburne’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children From Oldest To Youngest

Laurence Fishburne is an actor known for his roles in popular movies including The Matrix, Boyz n the Hood, John Wick, and more.

He has two adult children and one teenage daughter.

Laurence was previously married to actress Gina Torres, however, they split in 2018.

Most recently, the actor is set to star in John Wick: Chapter 4 sometime later in 2023.

The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne, 61, is an award-winning actor known for his appearances in Boyz n the Hood, John Wick, and more. Not only has he starred alongside Hollywood legends like Keanu Reeves, Ice Cube, and more, but he also has two Oscar nominations under his belt. When Laurence isn’t working on the set of hit movies, he is often spotted spending time with his sweet family. Below is everything to know about his three children and their mothers!

Laurence’s Son, Langston Fishburne

Laurence welcomed his first child, a son, in 1987, during his previous relationship with Hajna O. Moss, 60. His son, Langston Fishburne, 35, was born in Brooklyn, NY, and is the only son of the impressive actor. Langston has since followed in his father’s footsteps and has also pursued a career in the film and TV industry. Not only that, but the 35-year-old is also a dancer, which he has documented via Instagram on numerous occasions.

Some of Laurence’s son’s works include: Lillith, 86 Melrose Avenue, Vanessa & Jan, and more. The rising star has even made cameos in hit movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp starring Paul Rudd and his father’s 2011 movie, Have a Little Faith. His social media page also includes some famous faces (aside from his pops), including actor Denzel Washington, singer Lenny Kravitz, director Lee Daniels, and others.

His Oldest Daughter, Montana Fishburne

Just a few years later, Hajna and Laurence welcomed their first daughter, Montana Fishburne, 31, in 1991. The brunette beauty and her father have been spotted out on numerous occasions together, as they appear to be close. Montana even posted a photo with her dad on Feb. 17, 2018, via her Instagram account. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person….HE BELIEVED/S IN ME,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Based off the 31-year-old’s social media, it appears that she is a yoga/fitness instructor who is passionate about health. “Fell in love with living Life Takes my Wrongs to Write my Rights It takes a G to live a Hippie Life,” she captioned a video of herself doing yoga on Dec. 16, 2022. In 2010, Montana made headlines for releasing adult videos, per TMZ. She continues to post racy snapshots of herself via Instagram, however, it is not known if she has since stopped making adult-only content.

Laurence & Gina’s Daughter, Delilah Fishburne

Finally, after Laurence and Suits star Gina Torres, 53, got married in 2002, it wasn’t too long until they welcomed their daughter. The now-ex-couple’s daughter, Delilah Fishburne, 15, was born in 2007, and has been the light of their lives. Although Laurence and Gina keep the teen’s life relatively private, the proud mom did boast about her recently for her birthday in June 2022. “Felicidades mi Quinceñera!!! It is an honor and a glorious ride being your mom. 15!?!? Whaaat?!? I love you so much and am so proud of the young and glorious person you are and continue to become. Happy Happy Birthday my beautiful girl,” Gina captioned the birthday tribute video. Although not much else is publicly known about Delilah, based off her social media, it’s clear she loves to hang with friends, spend time doing her makeup, and loves to listen to rapper Ice Spice.