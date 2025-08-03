Lando Norris’ Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the F1 Racer Makes

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Lando Norris has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in Formula One. Since making his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019, the British driver has built a loyal fan base with his sharp performances and consistent podium finishes. In 2025, Norris has continued to impress with multiple Grand Prix victories—solidifying his place among the sport’s elite. Off the track, his success, family background, and personal life—including his rekindled relationship with model Margarida Corceiro—have only fueled public fascination.

Learn more about Norris, his net worth, and his personal life below.

Who Is Lando Norris?

Norris is a British Formula One driver born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol, England. He currently races for McLaren‑Mercedes.

How Did Lando Norris Get Rich?

Norris comes from substantial family wealth. His father, Adam Norris, co-founded investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown and has been reported to have amassed a fortune estimated around $260 million. Professionally, Norris earns a $20–25 million annual salary from McLaren, supplemented by endorsements and business ventures like his esports brand Quadrant.

What Is Lando Norris’ Net Worth?

Norris has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Many Grand Prix Races Has Lando Norris Won?

As of early August 2025 he has secured around nine Grand Prix wins (including four in 2024 and five in 2025).

Norris took his first Formula One victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix after more than 100 races. In 2025, he added multiple wins, including the British Grand Prix and the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he secured his fifth victory of the season by narrowly holding off teammate Oscar Piastri.

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend?

Norris has been linked to Corceiro, a Portuguese model and actress known for campaigns like Armani Beauty and roles in Portuguese television dramas. The relationship—initially public in 2023, paused in August 2024, and rekindled in 2025—became visible again when the couple attended the Monaco and Hungarian Grand Prix together. Corceiro was referred to during a live broadcast as Norris’ partner and was seen celebrating his wins, including a podium kiss after the Hungarian GP.