Lando Norris’ Girlfriend: All About Margarida Corceiro

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Margarida Corceiro is back in the spotlight after being seen supporting Lando Norris at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The Portuguese model and actress previously dated the Formula 1 star, with the pair reportedly splitting in 2024. Now, her appearance alongside Norris and his family has sparked fresh rumors that the two may be rekindling their romance.

She’s a Rising Star in Portuguese Television

Corceiro began her acting career in 2019 with the telenovela Prisioneira and has since appeared in several popular Portuguese TV shows, including Bem Me Quer, Quero É Viver, and Morangos com Açúcar. In 2024, she took on a leading role in the series A Fazenda. Her performances have established her as a prominent figure in Portuguese television.

She Has a Significant Social Media Presence

Known for her fashion-forward style and lifestyle content, Corceiro boasts over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

She Previously Dated Footballer João Félix

Before her association with Norris, Corceiro was in a relationship with Portuguese football star João Félix from 2019 until their split in 2023. Their relationship was widely covered in the media, and they were considered one of Portugal’s celebrity couples during their time together.

Her Relationship with Lando Norris

Corceiro’s appearance at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, where she was seen supporting Norris alongside his family, sparked renewed interest in their relationship. Neither has publicly confirmed their current status.

The two were first linked in May 2023, shortly after Corceiro’s split from Félix. They were later seen together at the Monte Carlo Masters final in April 2024. However, by August, Norris appeared to suggest they had parted ways, telling fans at an event that he was single. When asked if he planned to get a dog, he replied, “I don’t have time for a dog. If I do, I need a girlfriend—I don’t have one.”

She’s Expanding Her Career Internationally

In addition to her success in Portugal, Corceiro is making strides internationally. She joined the cast of the Spanish series Citas Barcelona on Amazon Prime Video and is featured in the series Ponto Nemo. These roles mark her growing presence in international entertainment.