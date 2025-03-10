Lancaster Plane Crash: How it Happened & More Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amid a string of aviation incidents in the United States — both commercial and private — a small plane crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2025, and residents in the area were shocked by the disaster. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted a statement noting that local police were assessing the situation.

“Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township,” Shapiro wrote in his statement. “All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Below, learn everything we know so far about the Lancaster County plane crash, how it happened and more.

How Did the Plane Crash in Lancaster County?

The cause for the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the aircraft, which was reportedly a Beechcraft Bonanza, informed the Lancaster Airport control tower that they needed to land because of an “open door,” according to audio from Air Traffic Control. While ATC cleared the plane to return for landing, it crashed shortly thereafter.

Did Anyone Die From the Lancaster County Plane Crash?

Fortunately, no one has died from the plane crash, which occurred in Lititz, Manheim Township.. However, multiple injuries have been reported. No one on the ground in the surrounding crash one was hurt, but a few cars were damaged.

All five passengers onboard the small plane were quickly taken to the hospital.

How Many Plane Crashes Have There Been in 2025?

The number of aviation accidents so far has shot up since the beginning of 2025. According to USA Today, there have been more than 90 accidents. However, not all of them were fatal. Out of all the accidents in the U.S. so far this year, there have been at least seven major deadly plane disasters in 2025.

Among the biggest aviation accidents this year include the American Airlines jet colliding with a Black Hawk helicopter, a medical jet crashing in Philadelphia and two separate collisions in Arizona, one taking place at the Scottsdale Airport and another outside of the Marana Regional Airport.