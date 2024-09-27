Lana Del Rey’s Husband: 5 Things to Know About Jeremy Dufrene

Image Credit: WireImage

Lana Del Rey‘s latest summer wasn’t full of sadness. According to a report that surfaced in August, the singer-songwriter was dating her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene, whom she’s known for quite a while. Now, the two are married, per photos published by Daily Mail. On September 26, 2024, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, but neither of them has publicly commented on their marriage yet.

Previously, Lana was romantically linked with a few musicians, including Clayton Johnson, Jack Donoghue and Evan Winiker.

In late 2023, the “Say Yes to Heaven” artist opened up about her previous romances. While reflecting on how meaningful Arkansas is to her, Lana recalled one unnamed boyfriend who “shocked” her for not understanding the location’s value to her.

“I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here,” Lana told Harper’s Bazaar. “Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it. That one shocked me. I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship. … There was something going on with them, like a little bubble ego.”

Learn more about Lana’s new husband, Jeremy, below.

Jeremy Is a Boat Tour Guide

According to multiple outlets, Jeremy works for the Louisiana-based business Arthur’s Air Boat Tours. In March of that year, the Video Music Award winner was in Louisiana for a concert at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival.

He Is a Dad

Per Daily Mail, Jeremy is a father of two children.

Jeremy and Lana Met in 2019

According to several outlets, Jeremy and Lana appeared to have met in 2019 when she enjoyed one of his air boat tours.

They’ve Followed Each Other on Social Media for Years

After Lana and Jeremy met in 2019, she reportedly shared photos of her and Jeremy to Instagram. Per Daily Mail, he also uploaded a photo of Lana to his Instagram account, captioning the post at the time, “I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey.”

Jeremy’s unverified Instagram account has been switched to private at the time of publication.

Jeremy Has Met Multiple Celebrities

Although his boat tours location is considered low-key, it’s apparently become a celebrity hotspot. Stars such as Kate Hudson and Glen Powell have stopped by in the past. In 2015, the Twisters actor shared an Instagram photo, tagging Jeremy, which was captioned, “J-Bone and G-Trash. We’re both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry).”