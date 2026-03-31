How Much Is Lamar Odom Worth? The Former NBA Player’s Net Worth Today

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Former NBA star Lamar Odom made headlines for his success on the court and his highly publicized personal life. From winning championships to navigating serious health and addiction struggles, Odom’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Today, many fans are curious about where he stands financially and personally, such as with his net worth, relationships and more.

Find out where Lamar’s net worth stands today.

Is Lamar Odom Sober Now? Inside His Past Addiction

Lamar has been open about his long battle with substance abuse during and after his NBA career. His addiction issues came to a head in 2015 when he suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, an incident that left him hospitalized and fighting for his life.

At the time, he had gained massive public attention through his marriage to Khloé Kardashian and appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since then, Lamar has publicly committed to turning his life around. He has opened up in interviews and in his memoir about working toward sobriety, crediting rehab programs, therapy and a renewed focus on health for helping him maintain his health. While recovery is an ongoing process, the athlete has said he is sober and dedicated to maintaining his newfound lifestyle.

Shortly after being arrested for DUI in Las Vegas in January 2026, Lamar celebrated 60 days of sobriety.

How Much Is Lamar Odom Worth Today? His Net Worth

During his NBA career, he earned tens of millions in salary while playing for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won two championships, and the Miami Heat. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lamar made $8.2 million in salary.

As of March 2026, Lamar has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Beyond basketball, Lamar has made money through endorsement deals, reality TV appearances and business ventures.

Is Lamar Odom Married?

Lamar is not currently married. He was famously married to Khloé from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016. Their relationship was widely covered in the media and even led to their own reality show, Khloé & Lamar. Nine years after their divorce, the pair sat down for the first time to discuss their breakup during an episode of The Kardashians.

Since their split, Odom has been linked to a few relationships and was at one point engaged to fitness trainer Sabrina Parr in late 2019, though the engagement was called off the following year. As of now, he appears to be single and focused on his personal growth, health and career endeavors.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).