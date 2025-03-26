Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Dates, Cities & Ticket Prices

Image Credit: Getty Images

She lives for the applause—plause! Lady Gaga is heading on tour for her album Mayhem. On March 26, 2025, she shared on Instagram, “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

She continued in her caption, noting, “We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums —and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

As she prepares to kick off her tour later this year, learn more about it below, including tour dates, cities, and more.

When Is Lady Gaga Going on Tour?

The pop icon’s Mayhem Ball Tour begins on July 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour Dates & Locations

The tour dates and locations are as follows:

North America

7/16/ 2025 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

7/18/ 2025 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

8/06/ 2025 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

8/07/2025 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

8/22/2025 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

8/23/2025 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

8/26/2025 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

8/31/2025 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

9/01/2025 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

9/10/2025 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

9/11/2025 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

9/15/2025 – Chicago, IL at United Center

9/17/2025 – Chicago, IL at United Center

Europe

9/29/2025 – London, U.K. at The O2

9/30/2025 – London, U.K. at The O2

10/02/2025 – London, U.K. at The O2

10/07/2025 – Manchester, U.K. at Co-Op Live

10/12/2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

10/13/2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

10/19/2025 – Milan, Italy at Unipol Forum

10/20/2025 – Milan, Italy at Unipol Forum

10/28/2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

10/29/2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

11/4/2025 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

11/5/2025 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

11/9/2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

11/11/2025 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis Arena

11/13/2025 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

11/14/2025 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

11/17/2025 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

11/18/2025 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

11/20/2025 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

How Much Do Mayhem Ball Tour Tickets Cost?

As of now, exact ticket prices have not been announced. Once presales begin, more information on pricing will be available. For details and access, visit Ticketmaster.