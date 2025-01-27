Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated seventh album is on its way, and we can’t keep a “poker face” to hide our excitement. We are ready for Gaga to enter her new musica era and we’re super curious about what the new music will sound like. Find out all about the upcoming album below!

When Does Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Album Come Out?

Gaga made the announcement through X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, January 27, and she wrote: “MAYHEM coming March 7.” On the day of the announcement, billboards around New York City featured the singer in a black and white picture with her album name in bold red. The singer also posted a teaser video on her social media featured flashing lights, and shots of Gaga and the album’s name. During the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 2, Gaga will air a new music video that will feature one of her singles off the album.

The artist gave fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the new album. Gaga shared: “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” She said it was a journey of “reassembling a shattered mirror.” Gaga continued: “Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way,” per Billboard.

MAYHEM

MARCH 7TH

pic.twitter.com/t0v7dzDdmU — Lady Gaga Charts (@charts_lady) January 27, 2025

What Songs Are on ‘Mayhem’?

The new album will have 14 tracks, so get those dancing shoes ready to party! Although song names have not been shared, the singer did confirm that the new album will be in the pop genre. She explained that it was her fiancée Michael Polansky, who encouraged her to move forward with the sound. Gaga provided more insight into her new album to Los Angeles Times: “[The album] leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life, is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life.”

Is Lady Gaga Going on Tour?

So far, Gaga has not confirmed an upcoming tour.