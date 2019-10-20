Gallery
Kylie Jenner’s 22 Sexiest Skintight Looks: Mini Dresses & More

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and her crew are color coordinated as they leave the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Kylie is wearing a tight pink leather dress.
Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019
Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion.
kylie Jenner in Las vegas to celebrate Sofia Richie 21st Birthday.
Kylie Jenner’s not afraid to show off her curves. Since giving birth to Stormi Webster in Feb. 2018, Kylie has slayed in a number of sexy skintight outfits that accentuate her fabulous post-baby body.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is a total fashionista. The mom and makeup mogul is constantly stepping out in sexy and different looks. Kylie has rocked so many skintight outfits that flaunt her amazing curves since giving birth to Stormi Webster, 1, her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, 28, in Feb. 2018. At the premiere of Travis’s Netflix documentary in Aug. 2019, Kylie slayed in a skintight white dress with a criss-cross back. The event was Stormi’s red carpet debut!

That same month, Kylie helped her BFF Sofia Richie celebrate her 21st birthday by jet-setting off toe Las Vegas. For the wild festivities, Kylie rocked a pink latex mini dress. The dress fit Kylie like a glove. Sofia also stepped out in pink, but she had on a sequined jumpsuit. At Kylie’s 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018, Kylie sizzled in a skintight pink dress that was made of silk. The dress had a plunging neckline and a cutout in the center.

Kylie stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala in a stunning lavender dress that hugged all of her curves. The makeup mogul completed her look with a purple wig and purple sleeves. The look was one of the sexiest and most memorable of the night.

Kylie Jenner sizzles in a skintight white dress.
Kylie Jenner slays in a skintight orange mini dress.

Kylie’s first major red carpet appearance after having a baby was at the 2018 Met Gala in May 2018. The fashion event took place three months after Stormi’s birth, and Kylie hit the red carpet in a skintight black gown. The Alexander Wang velvet dress had a long train and sexy cutout. She walked the red carpet with Travis for the first time. Just a few months later, Kylie showed up to The Handmaid’s Tale finale reception in a sexy leather mini dress.